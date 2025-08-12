Sophie Cunningham Admits Unfortunate Reason for Sweaty Entrance to Fever-Wings Game

The Indiana Fever are looking to improve to 19-14 on the 2025 WNBA regular season when they face the Dallas Wings on August 12.

Given that the Fever's offense is primarily going to be facilitated by new signee Odyssey Sims (who the Fever acquired in a hardship contract because point guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald suffered season-ending injuries last week), Sims will need to rely a lot on the other players around her to produce.

One of these players of Sophie Cunningham, who has been playing great basketball of late. She finished with 16 points in 28 minutes during Indiana's August 9 win over the Chicago Sky and added 18 points against her former Phoenix Mercury team back on August 7.

However, Cunningham has already had to deal with some unfortunate, non-basketball-related adversity before Tuesday's game.

Aug 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) against the Phoenix Mercury in the first half of a WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sophie Cunningham's Car Malfunction Before Fever vs Wings Game

The @ESPNW TikTok account posted a video of Cunningham making her entrance before the August 12 game. She's wearing an all-navy blue outfit with high heels. However, Cunningham's outfit quickly took a backseat to what she had to say when entering.

"I walked here today. Because my car broke down," Cunningham said to the cameras while making her entrance.

After someone claimed that she was lying, Cunningham laughed and said, "I'm actually not lying at all."

She then continued her walk toward the place where Fever players post with their pregame outfits in the tunnel. Once she got there, she said, "Just sweating a bit! It's fine."

Sophie Cunningham is sweaty pic.twitter.com/CFu7NAcxSj — Lexie Hull and Sophie C reposts TikTok (@HullTiktok) August 12, 2025

Major props to Cunningham for keeping a positive attitude through this, as she can be seen still smiling while posing for her photos.

Hopefully Cunningham's feet aren't too sore, as the thought of walking in high feels from wherever she lives to the Fever's home arena sounds daunting, to say the least.

Cunningham's First Season With the Fever

Sophie Cunningham has been a great fit for Indiana to this point in 2025 after joining the team last offseason. While her statistics don't jump off the page, it's the energy and enthusiasm she brings to the court that stands out.

Not to mention that her grit, toughness, and intolerance for disrespect toward her or her Fever teammates have turned her into a sort of enforcer for Indiana to this point. And this is just one of the many reasons why so many Fever fans adore her, despite her only having been on the team for a few months.

