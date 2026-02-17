Sophie Cunningham Blasts Los Angeles Culture After All Star Game

Los Angeles, California, is certainly not a city for everybody.

While there are many wonderful people and places in the city, it also has a reputation that is rather well-earned in the eyes of many. Not only is it the home of Hollywood and the entertainment industry, but the influencer and modern social media culture is running rampant there.

This is a good thing for influencers; it's a hotbed of content and money-making opportunities. But the way these people conduct themselves and interact with others could rub those who are not in the same field the wrong way. And it seems that Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham is among those people who are peeved by Los Angeles and those within it.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sophie Cunningham Says Los Angeles Has No Personalities After All Star Game

Cunningham was in Los Angeles for the NBA All-Star Game and other festivities this past weekend. And she went on an anti-Los Angeles rant on her TikTok on February 14.

"So I promise you, I'm not being judgmental, because I think there's a place for legit everyone. And one people thrive in different areas. I don't think I'm an LA girl. Like, at all," Cunningham began.

"It's just weird. Like, people don't dance, people are like, don't even say hi, they have no personalities. They have no personalities and they all look the same! It's weird. Please tell me it's not weird! And like, all these personalities you see on Instagram and TikTok, all these famous influencers. I like how they have found a space where they can feel like themselves and gain confidence online.

"But if you can't speak to people or look at people in the eye, like in person, is that not weird? Am I weird? I mean, I know I'm weird. But like, people just get so used to talking to their phones. Like, talk to someone in person! And look like yourself. Ugh," Cunningham concluded.

Sophie Cunningham

LA sucks pic.twitter.com/BmkjOaEgcp — Lexie Hull and Sophie C reposts TikTok (@HullTiktok) February 16, 2026

Cunningham is within her rights to feel this way about Los Angeles. Although it might not have been her best decision from a business perspective. Not only are there many off-court opportunities for her there, but one would imagine that the Los Angeles Sparks' front office will also be hearing about this rant at some point.

The good news for Fever fans is that this rant likely meant Cunningham will have one less suitor in free agency.

