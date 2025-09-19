Sophie Cunningham Calls On Taylor Swift for Candid Fever WNBA Semifinals Message

The Indiana Fever have advanced past the first round of the 2025 WNBA playoffs after winning two straight games against the Atlanta Dream with their backs against the wall.

Even if the Fever had come up short against Atlanta on September 18, this team has proven time and time again this season that they're as resilient as they come. Look no further than the fact that Indiana has had to manage five season-ending injuries to impact players, which has made it so the roster and rotations are in constant flux.

The good news is that Indiana has remained healthy over the past month or so, which has allowed this team to create and sustain chemistry on offense. That said, one can't help but feel for the injured Fever stars who won't get to compete during the team's upcoming WNBA Semifinals series against the Las Vegas Aces.

Sep 18, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shown on the court against the Atlanta Dream during the first half during game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

While Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald, Sydney Colson, and Chloe Bibby have all been energetic and positive pieces on Indiana's bench, they would obviously rather be competing with their teammates instead of getting relegated to the sidelines in the midst of the Fever's best season since 2015.

Sophie Cunningham Shares WNBA Semifinals Stance

Sophie Cunningham (who suffered a torn MCL on August 17, which required surgery) has become one of women's basketball's biggest stars during this 2025 season, largely because she joined the Fever and her strong relationship with Caitlin Clark.

Cunningham has done a great job of capitalizing on this newfound popularity over social media, as she has a penchant for going viral when speaking about whatever is going on within the Fever community.

Another example of this occurred mere moments after the Fever's Game Three win over Atlanta on Thursday, when Cunningham posted a TikTok of her lip-syncing a comment from pop music sensation Taylor Swift during Swift's August 13 appearance on fianceé Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast.

"And, um, I think we all know that if there's one thing male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens, it's more of me," Swift said, which Cunningham mouthed in the video. And Cunningham's caption was, "see y'all in the semi's DUBS in the chat!!"

Taylor Swift initially said this as a reaction to fans being upset about how many times she is shown on screen while she's attending Kansas City Chiefs games.

And this is perfect for Cunningham, given that she's currently going viral for fans being frustrated about her disregarding a police officer telling her to get off of the court during Thursday's game.

Get some, Sophie Cunningham isn’t budging. pic.twitter.com/XZB7oJL9L4 — Lexie Hull and Sophie C reposts TikTok (@HullTiktok) September 19, 2025

Even if they don't like it, women's basketball fans will have to get used to seeing Cunningham on their screens for this upcoming WNBA Semifinals series.

Recommended Reading: