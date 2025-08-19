Sophie Cunningham Claps Back at Disrespectful WNBA Fan Amid Injury Discourse

On August 17, Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham suffered a knee injury while she was playing defense against the Connecticut Sun.

While there's still no update on what injury Cunningham suffered or its severity, it was very clear that she's a lot of pain. And this seemed to produce a boiling point for her older sister, Lindsey, who made an X post in the wake of Cunningham's injury that went viral.

".@WNBA maybe you should focus less on fining players for commenting on your poor officiating & more about hiring officials that are able to call a consistent game and protect your athletes. Pathetic. Praying for you . @sophaller 🙏🏼❤️," Lindsey Cunningham wrote in the post, which now has 1.8 million views.

Aug 17, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) is injured on a play against Connecticut Sun guard Bria Hartley (14) in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

While referees could not have done anything to keep Cunningham from getting injured on that specific play (Sun player Bria Hartley fell into her leg while making a pass, but it looked clearly inadvertent), it seems that Lindsey Cunningham's frustration about her sister getting a questionable technical foul called on her earlier in the game culminated with this post.

Sophie Cunningham Responds to Viral Fan Disrespect

Lindsey Cunningham is within her rights to express frustration with referees. However, many social media users were quick to point out that Sophie isn't the safest player on the basketball court. The perfect example is when she threw Jacy Sheldon to the ground when the Fever played the Sun earlier in the season.

One X user pointed this out in a response to Lindsey Cunningham's X post, posting a gif of Cunningham taking Sheldon down along with some choice words.

However, it didn't take Sophie long to clap back with a response, as she responded to this post on August 18 by writing, "… some of us were raised by the words of 'don’t bite off more than you can chew' and some of us didn’t. 'fafo'" 😘".

… some of us were raised by the words of “don’t bite off more than you can chew” and some of us didn’t. “fafo”😘 https://t.co/LOMzvqV8rr — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) August 19, 2025

For those who don't know, FAFO is an acronym for "f*** around, find out," which is essentially Cunningham's way of saying that Sheldon got what was coming to her, and Sophie wasn't afraid to be one to deliver it.

Say what you want about Cunningham, but nobody can deny that she's always quick to stand up for not only herself, but her Fever teammates. This is why she has become so adored by the fan base ever since joining Indiana this past offseason.

