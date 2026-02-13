Sophie Cunningham Corrects Indiana Fever Omission in WNBA Ownership Take

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham has made no secret of her affinity for the franchise. In fact, she has even gone so far to call being traded to the Fever her favorite WNBA career moment.

"Well, I think the obvious one would be what happened this year. But you know, I think my favorite W moment was actually getting traded to the Indiana Fever. Like, just to be closer to home, being back in the Midwest culture has been absolutely amazing. The girls were awesome," Cunningham said in a TikTok posted by KRCG13.

"And so I think overall, just having a new start was huge. And so I'm just grateful that I'm — or I guess I was. I don't know if I will be a Fever — but just getting traded was pretty cool," she added.

This is why some fans took notice when the Fever were omitted when Cunningham cited the most player friendly team owners on an episode of her Show Me Something podcast.

"Yeah. I feel like at the front line, owners who are most involved, I would say right now, would be New York, Seattle, and Phoenix. They have the funds... And they're awesome. Their ownerships are completely awesome; they're very player-first. They know that maybe you're gonna lose a little money on the front end, but you'll get it back if you invest," she said in reference to the ongoing WNBA CBA talks.

But Cunningham was quick to add in Indiana when once again addressing the subject on the latest episode of the podcast.

"Half our league as owners want to pour in and give, and the other half just don't. I mentioned last podcast it was New York, Seattle, Phoenix, Indiana. Indy's building one of the best facilities in the entire world in 2027, practice facilities," she said.

"Indiana takes care of you, they truly take care of you from top to bottom," Cunningham added.

Cunningham Hits Free Agency Upon CBA Completion

Nov 12, 2025; Belleair, Florida, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) and guard Lexie Hull (10) look on as guard Caitlin Clark (22) plays in the Annika Pro-Am golf tournament at Pelican Golf Club.

All WNBA business is on pause until a new collective bargaining agreement is completed. But once that is done, most of the league will enter free agency, including Cunningham.

However, given her fan-favorite status, fit on the floor, and relationship with other players on the team like Lexie Hull and Caitlin Clark, it is clear Cunningham intends to return to the Fever.

We'll see if Cunningham and the Fever ownership she praised are on the same page once free agency begins—but all signs point to her suiting up for Indiana again in 2026.

