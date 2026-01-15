Indiana Fever face big decisions once WNBA CBA is done

The WNBA CBA negotiations have hijacked the offseason, with league business put on pause until a new deal is done. However, once the ink is dry, the floodgates will open, and the Indiana Fever will face a bevy of big decisions.

This is particularly true given more transactions than ever will take place in a condensed period of time, with players needing to be protected, signed, and drafted.

Two Expansion Drafts are on the way

Indiana Fever forward Makayla Timpson (21) warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo are set to enter play in 2026, so existing franchises will have to decide who to protect from being poached in the expansion drafts.

Last year the Fever lost Temi Fagbenle to the Golden State Valkyries, and odds are they will be able to protect fewer players this time around.

The exact rules are unknown, but the assumption is teams will be able to protect five players. It seems obvious that the Fever will protect Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, and Lexie Hull, with the fifth spot sparking some debate.

The prevailing thought is that Indiana will elect to protect Makayla Timpson given she is under contract on a rookie deal. But that would mean leaving fan-favorite Sophie Cunningham unprotected and gambling on the idea that the expansion franchises would not make the commitment necessary to keep her and that she will wind up back with the Fever regardless.

Sophie Cunningham won 4 state titles. She is good in games that matter. Fever need to lock her up ! https://t.co/oncQfMOoHm — CCFC-off season (@sohali2012) January 11, 2026

It stands to reason the front office has spent this period of inaction mapping out the various scenarios.

WNBA free agency set to be a frenzy

Sep 30, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) celebrates after making a play against the Las Vegas Aces during the second quarter of game five of the second round of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

There are only two WNBA players not on rookie contracts who won't be free agents, so the Fever, like every team, are going have to make a lot of signings as soon as the green light is given.

Fortunately, they are the advantageous position of having two franchise cornerstones locked up, since Clark and Boston are still on rookie deals. But everyone else (excluding Timpson) will hit the market.

The Fever have continued to make it clear that re-signing Mitchell is the team's number one priority, while Hull is a restricted free agent making retaining her in the team's control.

Beyond that, Cunningham has expressed the desire to return, and Indiana will be in the position to upgrade the existing core with all the talent that will be available.

Acquiring a true stretch four would seemingly be a target for the team once transactions can commence.

Azurá Stevens looks pretty good in a Fever rebel red jersey, just saying pic.twitter.com/CcEfZ6v5nS — WNBA Louvre (@WNBAlouvre) January 7, 2026

One thing is for sure, there will be plenty of options available.

WNBA Draft will then follow

Apr 15, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Caitlin Clark poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after she is selected with the number one overall pick to the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Fever won't be picking at the top of the WNBA Draft thanks to what they've gotten from the number one position before, but the team will still need to be prepared come April.

Indiana has the No.10 pick and there will still be talent on the board, including several sharpshooters, should they choose to keep the selection.

So scouting is another thing to add to the list, on top of the expansion drafts and free agency.

there’s no reason that the fever should pass on gabriela jaquez. putting great shooters around cc & ab is a must. https://t.co/jcBxAPeDCR pic.twitter.com/IINrmhnyLM — anti-generational (@jusanothernword) November 21, 2025

The bottom line is the decisions will come in rapid succession once the WNBA is back open for business. The good news is the Fever are well positioned to capitalize, and are guaranteed to improve greatly simply with Clark healthy entering training camp.

