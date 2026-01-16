Sophie Cunningham’s ‘cuddle’ demand to Caitlin Clark fuels Fever reunion buzz
Many Indiana Fever fans want nothing more than for their team to bring Sophie Cunningham back in free agency this winter, whenever the WNBA league office and its players agree to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).
Of course, Cunningham isn't the only member of Indiana's 2025 team that fans are clamoring to bring back, as Kelsey Mitchell is just as beloved among the fan base. But while Mitchell might make more of an impact on the court compared to Cunningham, the latter's off-court charisma and star power have endeared her to the Fever fan base to an impressive degree, especially because she was only on the team for a season.
The good news is that Indiana doesn't necessarily have to choose when it comes to getting either Cunningham or Mitchell. Both players have expressed an interest in returning, and the Fever's front office will have enough money and flexibility to re-sign them both if they so desire.
There's no question that both Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston would love to have Mitchell and Cunningham back on the roster. Boston called Clark and Mitchell the two best teammates she's ever had in a recent podcast episode, and fans are well aware of the great relationship that Clark and Cunningham have fostered.
Sophie Cunningham's Caitlin Clark 'cuddle' request turns heads before Fever free agency
Cunningham and Clark's relationship includes a lot of cheeky banter on social media from both sides. A great example of this came on January 15, when Cunningham posted a slo-mo video on TikTok of her and Chloe Bibby stealing a ball from Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers during a game, and then Cunningham taking it in her a layup.
"miss this and @Chloe Bibby," Cunningham said in the post's caption.
"Time to run it back," Clark said in a comment.
"Only if you cuddle and make me dinner twice a week," Cunningham then replied, which hasn't received a response from Clark quite yet.
Cunningham was just joking around, of course, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Clark cooking up a dinner for Cunningham to celebrate if Cunningham did re-sign with the Fever this winter.
While the Fever will need to pay Cunningham what she's worth to bring her back, it seems more likely that Cunningham will be back in Indianapolis than not at this point. She has made it clear that this is what she's hoping for.
