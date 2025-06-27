Sophie Cunningham Delivers Blunt Message Around Fever Spotlight: 'No One Likes Us'

The Indiana Fever dropped a tough one Thursday night, falling 88–82 to the Los Angeles Sparks—a game that felt like another punch in the gut during an already turbulent season. And veteran guard Sophie Cunningham had a few words to say about the weight the team's been carrying in the post-game interview.

“We are circled on everybody's schedule. No one likes us,” Cunningham said after the game. “Everyone in our locker room, that’s the only type of people that we have that we can lean on.”

Cunningham’s message made it clear that the team feels a target on their backs. Whether it’s the hype surrounding their star guard Caitlin Clark or the scrutiny from fans and media, Indiana has been at the center of the storm all season. And while the outside world keeps talking, the Fever are leaning on one another to get through it.

With every loss comes a flurry of criticism, and Thursday’s defeat to a struggling Sparks squad was no exception. But despite the early-season shakeups—injuries, lineup uncertainty, and outside noise—Cunningham didn’t shy away from finding the silver lining.

“So far this season, we’ve had a lot of distractions, you can call it,” she said. “Some injuries, don’t know who’s playing…but I think that’s really good for us. Let’s go through the adversity early––let’s learn from it.”

Indiana’s year has been full of disruptions—injuries to key players, the unexpected exit of veteran DeWanna Bonner, and the constant spotlight on Clark. Add in a few viral dust-ups and questionable calls, and it’s easy to see why this squad feels the pressure from all sides.

Still, through all the chaos, the Fever aren’t folding and through Cunningham’s words, the message was clear: block out the noise, weather the storm, and grow through it.

