Sophie Cunningham Disrupts Stephanie White's Fever Injury Update With Clear Message
Ever since Indiana Fever standout Sophie Cunningham rolled her ankle during her team's May 10 preseason game against the Atlanta Dream, there has been concern about whether she'll be healthy enough to suit up for the Fever's May 17 regular season opener against the Chicago Sky.
Indiana head coach Stephanie White got honest about Cunningham's injury when she was speaking with the media on May 13, saying, “It’s going to be a day-to-day thing, just seeing how she recovers. Just day-to-day. I'll depend on our training staff to tell me what she's capable of doing every day, and we'll see how it goes."
White also spoke with the media on May 15. And a hilarious moment between her and Cunningham speaks volumes about how the sharpshooter guard is feeling.
Tony East of TheNextHoops posted an X video of him asking White about Cunningham's injury, while Cunningham was shooting corner threes just a few feet behind White. Before White could offer a response, Cunningham sang, "Put me in coach, I'm ready to play — today!" Which is a reference to John Fogerty's iconic Centerfield song.
Cunningham then added, "I'm going crazy!"
"Yes, she's going crazy," White added. She then said, "Again, she just continues to be a day-to-day. Every 24 hours, she seems to make great progress. It's a long season, so we want to make sure we're making the best long-term decisions when it comes to her health and wellness, and her ability to produce for our team."
While White was speaking, Cunningham could be seen draining three consecutive threes from the corner.
Regardless of Cunningham's status for Saturday, she is clearly in good spirits right now.