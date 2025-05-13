Stephanie White Updates Sophie Cunningham's Injury Status from Fever Practice
Soon after it became clear that the quad tightness Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has been dealing with throughout the WNBA preseason wasn't anything to be concerned about, Fever fans now have to worry about another one of their top players getting injured.
This player is Sophie Cunningham, who rolled her ankle during the third quarter of the Fever's May 10 preseason game against the Atlanta Dream. Cunningham's ankle rolled when she came down on Dream player Rhyne Howard's foot when trying to secure a rebound. She then hobbled into the locker room and didn't return to the game.
After the game, Fever head coach Stephanie White addressed Cunningham's injury by saying, "She keeps saying, 'I'll be fine.' So I trust her."
While this seemed optimistic enough, the bottom line was that testing still needed to be done in order to really tell whether Cunningham was at risk of missing the Fever's regular season opener on May 17.
White was able to provide a clearer update after the Fever's practice on May 13.
“It’s going to be a day to day thing, just seeing how she recovers," White said of Cunningham, per an X post from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar. "Just day-to-day. I'll depend on our training staff to tell me what she's capable of doing every day, and we'll see how it goes."
For what it's worth, Peterson also posted a video showing Cunningham off to the side of the Fever's Tuesday practice. While she wasn't taking part, she also wasn't wearing a walking boot or any visible ankle brace.
While Cunningham's status for Sunday it still unclear, these updates seem to bode well.