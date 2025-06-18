Sophie Cunningham Emerges as Fever Enforcer in Standing Up for Caitlin Clark

According to Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, the Indiana Fever needed an enforcer last season. Rookie phenom Caitlin Clark was new to the league and her presence on the court drew an accelerated amount of physicality, prompting widespread concern that officials weren’t doing enough to protect her.

Draymond says the Indiana Fever should “invest in an enforcer” after seeing teams go after Caitlin Clark 👀 pic.twitter.com/vVlnY2VN2u — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 2, 2024

Cue Sophie Cunningham.

A six-year WNBA veteran, Cunningham was acquired by the Fever this offseason and fully embraces the fiery reputation she’s earned over the years, stating at her introductory press conference, “I’m fierce, I’m sassy, I stick up for my teammates, I stick up for myself… I think it’s OK to be feisty and be yourself.”

Cunningham backed up that sentiment Tuesday night when the Fever faced off against the Connecticut Sun.

Tension had been building throughout the game, fueled by some trash talk and physical play between former college rivals Jacy Sheldon and Cunningham’s teammate Caitlin Clark. That intensity boiled over into a dust-up after Sheldon poked Clark in the eye. As Clark grabbed at her face, the two exchanged shoves—prompting Sheldon’s teammate Marina Mabrey to rush in and knock Clark to the ground while her back was turned.

Umm this angle is 😮 pic.twitter.com/tyMSWooUir — Jess (@FeverBandwagon) June 18, 2025

Many felt the altercation wasn’t officiated fairly, as Mabrey remained in the game with only a technical foul—a decision that added fuel to a growing sentiment this season that the Fever––and Clark in particular––aren’t being adequately protected. That frustration carried into the final minute, when Cunningham delivered a hard foul on Sheldon during a fastbreak layup attempt, sparking speculation about whether Cunningham was delivering a message that Indiana had had enough.

Finally a teammate got Caitlin Clark’s back after the assault she’s taken tonight. Sophie Cunningham you are a G. #wnba pic.twitter.com/YABrJPsMO1 — Matthew Barnett (@MatthewBarnett) June 18, 2025

In the teams’ previous meet-up, Sheldon’s physical play sent Indiana guard Sydney Colson out of the game with injury and chipped Cunningham's tooth. So whether it was retaliation, frustration, or just a vet making a statement, it’s clear that Cunningham wasn’t going to let her teammates––or herself––get pushed around without a response.

Jacy did this to her last game. I think that played a role. https://t.co/3JWGn8oo32 pic.twitter.com/WdLPXud9F5 — Ken Swift (@kenswift) June 18, 2025

If Indiana needed an enforcer to balance out the scales where the officiating has fallen short, they look to have found it in Sophie Cunningham.

