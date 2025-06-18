Fever Coach Blasts Referees for Caitlin Clark Technical Foul Call After Win vs Sun

While the Indiana Fever improved to 6-5 on the 2025 WNBA regular season after a win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, the story about this game is the physical, intense nature of the game, which led to multiple ejections, along with flagrant and technical fouls.

One moment in particular was infuriating for Fever fans. It came in the third quarter, when Fever guard Caitlin Clark was shoved to the floor by Sun player Marina Mabrey after Clark and Jacy Sheldon got into a light shoving match.

Not only was Mabrey somehow not ejected for the foul call, but Clark was assessed a technical foul for her role in the fracas, despite being at the receiving end of an unnecessarily physical non-basketball play.

Fever coach Stephanie White put the game's referees on blast for how they handled this moment when speaking with the media postgame.

"There wasn't an explanation for the technical [Clark] got. I think it was pretty obvious that stuff was brewing," White said, per an X post from Chloe Peterson. "When the officials don't get control of the ball game, when they allow that stuff to happen — and it has been happening all season long. All season long. It's not just this game, it has been happening all season long — this is what happens!

"You've got competitive women who are at the best in the world at what they do. And when you allow them to play physical, and when you allow these things to happen, they're going to compete! And they're going to have their teammates' backs. It's exactly what you expect out of fierce competition," White added.

"I started talking to the officials in the first quarter, and we knew this was gonna happen. You could tell it was gonna happen. So they've got to get control of it, they've got to be better. They've got to be better," she concluded.

Stephanie White starts the press conference by saying she’ll take all questions related to officiating, then goes on an impassioned diatribe about the officiating: pic.twitter.com/qFQM7Cfkyg — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 18, 2025

Props to White for having Clark's back in this moment (and for speaking on her behalf, thus likely receiving a fine instead of her star guard).

Recommended Reading: