Sophie Cunningham Is Coming Back to Finish What the Fever Started

The Indiana Fever are re-signing veteran guard Sophie Cunningham on a one-year deal. Specifics of her new contract are not yet known, but the team successfully retained a solid player in Cunningham, who has also proven to fit the enforcer role nicely for Indiana.

Cunningham, who has spent seven seasons in the WNBA, came to the Fever last offseason after spending her time as a member of the Phoenix Mercury, who drafted her with a second round pick out of Missouri in 2019. Indiana added Cunningham to help bolster their backcourt and she was a key component in them reaching the postseason, despite suffering a season ending MCL injury in August. She averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game prior to her injury.

The Fever have steadily made noise during free agency after previously re-signing All-Star and MVP candidate Kelsey Mitchell, key contributor Lexie Hull, and bringing in Monique Billings to bolster the frontcourt.

There were a lot of questions as to whether or not the Fever would have the means to re-sign Cunningham with the new CBA in place. It also wasn't certain if the Fever protected her from the two expansion teams (Portland Fire & Toronto Tempo) leaving her landing spot up in the air as an unrestricted free agent. In the Fever's announcement on Cunningham's return, COO and GM Amber Cox expressed the qualities that she brings



"We are thrilled to have Sophie back with the Fever and are grateful for her commitment to return and build on what we started a year ago. She plays with infectious energy that impacts not only our team, but our fanbase as well," Cox said.

Breaking: Sophie Cunningham has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Indiana Fever, sources told ESPN.



Cunningham joins guards Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hull in coming back to the Fever. Indiana has also added newcomers Monique Billings & Ty Harris so far this free agency pic.twitter.com/OE6y0Y9fhl — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) April 12, 2026

Sophie Cunningham is Ready to Run it Back in 2026

Sophie Cunningham is an excellent three-point shooter (43% in first season with Indiana) who knows her role on the floor. Cunningham brings toughness, which was on display when she stepped up to protect superstar Caitlin Clark—with Cunningham's fame skyrocketing in the process.

Not only this, but they've also had consistent chemistry since she's arrived in Indy, which is crucial when building around a franchise player like Clark. The key to success for Cunningham will be staying healthy, but it's clear the Fever are committed to this season and feel she's worth keeping as part of the core.



In the Fever's announcement on April 12, Cunningham was quoted saying “We had a really special group last year and it was an incredible first season for me in Indy; I loved everything about my teammates and the Fever organization. We fought through a ton of adversity, and it was important to me that we have a chance to see through what we started,” Cunningham said.

“I have a feeling this is going to be another special season, so I’m excited to get things started and to, of course, keep playing in front of the best fans in the WNBA. Let’s get spicy!”

what Sophie said ♨️ pic.twitter.com/63hbdfe4hW — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 12, 2026

Cunningham, a fan favorite, is also a versatile player that can play off the bench or rotate into the starting role flawlessly. Her veteran experience, especially off the bench, gives the Fever solid depth— and a known commodity when it comes to fit. . Now she's ready for another shot at a championship run with a talented group of teammates.