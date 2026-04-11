Caitlin Clark and New Fever Addition Monique Billings Already Have Chemistry

Monique Billings and Caitlin Clark already have chemistry, and now they'll get to build on it. The Indiana Fever signed the former Golden State Valkyries forward, and there are plenty of reasons beyond the pair's early connection to like the fit.

Clark and Billings were teammates for USA Basketball during the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournaments from Puerto Rico in March. And despite only playing limited minutes together, they meshed quickly.

Clark's passing helped her capture tournament MVP and Billings made herself a natural target for assists. Billings moves without the ball, dives assertively to the basket, and can catch and finish. Those traits will lead to numerous easy buckets when playing alongside Clark.

Their connection was nearly instant. In fact, in the senior national team debut for both players against Senegal, Clark found Billings on the roll as soon as they took the floor together for the first time.

Another connection happened versus New Zealand, where Clark hit Billings down low after the latter sealed her defender on the block in transition.

Of course, these were just flashes but show how the two could work together in the future.

Yo Mo Billings would be 🔥‼️ pic.twitter.com/QzGrLfMZph — ericaf455 (@ericaf455) April 11, 2026

Why Billings Fits With Fever

Billings shot 81% at the rim in 2025, so she will eat off Clark feeds. She is also an excellent shooter in the midrange, which will allow her to float to different areas on the court in the Fever's fast-moving offense. She is not much of a shooter from deep, hitting just under 28% of her three-point attempts last season, so Billings doesn't check every box as a stretch forward, but she certainly meets a lot of the squad's needs.

Most importantly, she is the kind of player who can play off of stars. Given the Fever have the core of Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell returning, they need others who can thrive without a ton of planned touches. Billings fits that bill.

Billings is adept at running the floor and is a smart and capable defender, providing a physical presence while remaining mobile enough to cover space. She averaged 7.3 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Valkyries last season in 18.2 minutes a night. Those numbers translate to 14.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per 36 minutes.

She also played with Kelsey Mitchell on Hive BC at Unrivaled, so perhaps both Clark and Mitchell could have done some recruiting to make the move happen. Regardless of how it came together, Billings should have plenty of chemistry with the Fever immediately.