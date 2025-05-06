Indiana Fever On SI

Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull's Twin Comments Further Caitlin Clark's Fever Déjà Vu

Caitlin Clark's "twin" Fever teammates are adding humor to an already iconic moment.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) returned to Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City for a WNBA preseason game against the Brazil national team on May 4, 2025.
While the Indiana Fever won't play in another WNBA preseason game until May 10, the wait this seek will feel like nothing compared to the 220 days they had to endure between seeing the Fever play in 2024 and their return this past weekend.

Thankfully, superstar guard Caitlin Clark immediately made the wait worthwhile. After sitting out Saturday's preseason game against the Washington Mystics, Clark made her triumphant return against the Brazilian National Team on May 4 and produced one of the most iconic shots of her career.

You've surely seen the shot by now. In fact, you may feel like you've seen it twice, as Sunday's iconic three was in essentially the exact place (albeit a little bit further) as where she broke the NCAA scoring record because the Fever's game was played at the University of Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where Clark had her iconic college career.

This was the basis of Clark's Instagram post about the game, as its caption read, "Déjà vu… a special day 💛".

And this feeling of déjà vu was surely intensified when Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham — who are clearly taking to the "twins" sentiment being bestowed upon them — commented the exact same thing on Clark's post: "Commenting and liking 🫡".

Clearly these two Fever teammates are running with this twin narrative in a hilarious way.

Several other Fever players commented on Clark's post, with Aliyah Boston writing, "You’re amazing wow". DeWanna Bonner added, "Had to be there!!! 🔥🔥🔥," and Clark's former Iowa teammate Kate Martin added, "Amazing".

What's for sure is that fans will happily take a déjà vu of Clark hitting that shot as many times as possible.

