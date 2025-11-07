Sophie Cunningham Owns Mistake After Caitlin Clark Calls Out Caddie Gaffe

Last month, news broke that Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark would be competing in the Annika Pro-Am golf tournament in Florida on November 12, marking the second straight year Clark will participate in the tournament.

In the wake of this announcement, Sophie Cunningham, Clark's teammate with the Fever, volunteered to assume an important job for the tournament alongside Lexie Hull.

"@caitlinclark22 need a couple of caddies? @lexiehulll 😏🍻," Cunningham wrote in a reply to an Instagram post from the Fever's account that announced Clark's participation in The Annika this year. She also tagged Hull, who responded to the comment, "@sophie_cham sign us up!!!"

It didn't take long for Cunningham (and Hull's) wish to be granted, which was conveyed through a November 5 Instagram post from The Annika event that was captioned, "Indiana Fever’s Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull will serve as celebrity caddies during the Wednesday Pro-Am at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican! They’ll be alongside Caitlin Clark... for an unforgettable day at Pelican Golf Club on Nov. 12."

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10), Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22), and Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) laugh near the team bench Tuesday, June 3, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sophie Cunningham Admits "Fore" Fail After Caitlin Clark Caddie Request Comes True

Cunningham celebrated her caddie request coming true by reposting the aforementioned on her Instagram on November 5 and writing, "Four!!!!!!"

Cunningham was alluding to when a golfer needs to say, "Fore!" when hitting an errant shot to warn anybody nearby from getting hit, but spelled it wrong. And Clark quickly called this out with her own Instagram story, reposting Cunningham's story and writing, "yeah clearly we have a lot to learn about golf... 😂😂😂".

"It's fore bud @sophie_cham," Clark then added.

Caitlin Clark is trolling Sophie Cunningham for saying Four instead of Fore. "Yeah you clearly got a lot to learn about golf, it's Fore bud." Sophie will troll Caitlin back as always. pic.twitter.com/uYyvMAuiMU — CaitlinFor3 (@CaitlinForThree) November 5, 2025

At least Cunningham was willing to admit to her golf-centric spelling mistake, which she did during a November 6 episode of her Show Me Something podcast.

“Yeah, I’m caddying! Also, I’m a d*****, if anyone’s seen my story,” Cunningham said when her co-host, West Wilson, noted the caddie announcement. “I was like, ‘four, F-O-U-R! Like, heads up!' But it’s 'F-O-R-E.' I didn’t know. I know I should’ve probably looked it up before I posted it all over my social media.”

After noting that she is good at drinking, driving the golf cart, and her short game (putting) more than actually playing golf, Cunningham later added, “I don’t really know how I even got invited to an event like this, but I’m really excited for it. It’s in Florida. Caitlin will be golfing. Me and Lexie will, I have no idea what we’ll be doing. But I know me and Lex will be having a great time."

At least Cunningham is willing to have a good sense of humor about her mistake. We'll see what other mistakes she has when actually caddying for Clark next week.

