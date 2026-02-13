Sophie Cunningham Questions Decision Behind Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show

The decision to make Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny the halftime performer at the Super Bowl LX halftime show was polarizing to some sports fans.

The biggest reason for this was that Bad Bunny primarily sings in Spanish, and the vast majority of his show was indeed in Spanish. Therefore, this decision was certainly a (somewhat controversial) statement, given the current political and social climate in the United States. And discussion about it is still happening, despite the Super Bowl being a few days ago.

Bad Bunny performs during halftime in Super Bowl LX | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Sophie Cunningham Weighs In On Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show Choice

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham addressed this halftime show during a February 12 episode of her "Show Me Something" podcast.

Cunningham's co-host, West Wilson, said, "Beautiful, beautiful halftime show that ended with many messages of love. And I think it's f****** crazy what the discourse has become. America has become a f****** diverse country, and there are f****** people here that speak Spanish. And if that f****** bugs you, f****** just please f*** all the way off."

He then added, "Puerto Rico [is] part of the United States. Also, there have been other people from other countries that have performed at the Super Bowl! Holy f***!"

Cunningham then asked what witnessing the performance live was like, and Wilson said that it was actually nice not knowing the lyrics because he didn't have to try to hear them and instead could just enjoy the music's beat and rhythm.

When offering her own opinion of the performance, Cunningham said, "I mean, you see it everywhere on the scoreboard, that said, 'The only thing more powerful than hate is love.' That has been everywhere, and I just love that. I think that is a great, great message."

She then added, "West, I'm not mad at your point of view. But do you think there could have been a couple [of] English songs?"

After Wilson responded by mentioning that Lady Gaga sang in English, Cunningham said, "No, I'm not mad at your take at all. I think that you are in the United States, and it's a melting pot. You're gonna have a lot of different ethnicities, people who speak different languages. You have to evolve with the times, too. Like, it's Bad Bunny. He's one of the best performers in the entire world right now. So it makes sense on why they chose him."

It seems that Cunningham appreciated the performance, although perhaps might have preferred a song or two in English.

