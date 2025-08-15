Sophie Cunningham Roasts Caitlin Clark Over Shared Goat Stench With 5 Words

While Indiana Fever fans haven't gotten to see the relationship between Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham occur on the court as much as they were hoping for this 2025 WNBA season, it has still been fun to see their relationship develop off of the court.

Cunningham spoke extremely highly of Clark before she was even with the Fever. And as soon as she came to the team via trade this past offseason, she and Clark seemed to click.

Since then, there have been several hilarious moments shared between them, many of which include comments teasing each other on social media. One example of this is when Clark posted several media day photos on Instagram on May 1 with the caption, "We are so back… YEAR 2❤️‍🔥".

The post's top comment was from Cunningham, who responded, "the tan will come… everything else is perf👸🏻🔥".

Indiana Fever Sophie Cunningham (8) hugs Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark (22) during a preseason game between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

And Clark quickly clapped back to Cunningham's quip once Cunningham also made aMay 1 Instagram post that featured photos of her and Fever teammate Lexie Hull, which wrote, "seeing double?"

Clark stole the top comment, writing, "Little less tanning. A little more bball ladies".

caitlin got her revenge so fast 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bXmWaASDc6 — correlation (@nosyone4) May 2, 2025

Sophie Cunningham's Caitlin Clark Goat Smell Joke

Cunningham, Kelsey Mitchell, Sydney Colson, and Natasha Howard all went to the Indiana State Fair on August 14, which was well-documented on the Fever's social media accounts.

At one point, Cunningham took part in a petting zoo and posed next to a goat. An X user posted a photo of her and the goat alongside one with her and Clark on August 14 and wrote, "These are the same picture" as the caption.

Of course, the context is that Clark is often considered by her fan base to be the GOAT (Greatest of All Time). And the post went viral, amassing 1.2 million views in a day.

These are the same picture pic.twitter.com/H34aOEiMuu — 🅿️🅰️✝️®️❕©️K (@FeverTrick22) August 14, 2025

This post also prompted a comment from Cunningham before the Fever's August 15 game against the Washington Mystics, as she wrote, "they smell the same too".

they smell the same too https://t.co/40Wu9ZC2Fr — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) August 15, 2025

While Cunningham is (probably) just joking around, this is the sort of lighthearted kid (pun intended) that Indiana Fever fans will fawn over in the wake of what has been a largely disappointing season, given that Clark has missed the majority of games with various soft tissue injuries.

Hopefully, Clark and Cunningham can get back to cooking on the court soon. But in the meantime, Fever fans will take Cunningham roasting Clark over her shared stench with a goat as consolation.

