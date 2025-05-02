Caitlin Clark Claps Back at Sophie Cunningham Over 'Tan' Fever Media Day Take
The women's basketball community only has one more night's sleep before the WNBA season is upon us. Of course, it's still the preseason, but the prospect of WNBA teams getting back on the court is heartwarming for all fans.
And no fan base is more excited about their team's upcoming season than the Indiana Fever. This is owed to the re-tooled roster that the Fever boasts, which has many believing they're among the favorites to win the 2025 WNBA championship.
Indiana is still a long ways away from that point, as their focus is surely still on building chemistry and gelling both on and off the court as they progress through the preseason ahead of their 2025 opener against the Chicago Sky on May 17.
If the Fever's April 30 media day photos and activities are any indication, this group has no problem having fun or teasing each other, which was made apparent on social media on Thursday.
Caitlin Clark posted several media day photos on Instagram with the caption, "We are so back… YEAR 2❤️🔥".
The post's top comment is from her Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham, who wrote, "the tan will come… everything else is perf👸🏻🔥".
Clark then responded with, "@sophie_cham 🙄🙄😂".
But Clark quickly got her revenge. Cunningham also made a May 1 Instagram post featuring photos of her and her self-proclaimed "twin" Lexie Hull, which wrote, "seeing double?"
Clark has the top comment, writing, "Little less tanning. A little more bball ladies".
It seems that Cunningham has already acclimated seamlessly into the Fever.