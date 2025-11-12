Sophie Cunningham’s Candid 5-Word Comment on Fever Future Hints at Bigger WNBA Issue

There has arguably never been a more uncertain time in the WNBA than right now. This is owed to the ongoing negotiations between the league office and the players' association about the next Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which will dictate how much players can make with their WNBA salaries for the foreseeable future, among other important matters.

All indications are that salaries are set to increase by multiples. However, the two sides don't agree on how the revenue share structure should work, which is why a deal hasn't been finalized at this point. And if a new CBA isn't reached by the end of 2025, then there's a real chance that a work stoppage could occur.

Not only is the CBA top of mind for players because of its impact on how much money they can earn, but also because WNBA free agency can't commence until the CBA is in place. This means that every free agent (which is essentially every single WNBA player who isn't on a rookie contract) is stuck in a holding pattern before figuring out what their future holds.

This has got to be frustrating, and makes it easy to understand why players are fed up with the ongoing negotiations.

Thankfully for Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham, she has been able to keep herself busy through various off-court events and engagements during this WNBA offseason. But that doesn't mean the CBA negotiations aren't still top of mind, which was shown by a fan saying that she and Lexie Hull needed to re-sign with Indiana when they were caddying Caitlin Clark at "The Annika" LPGA golf Pro-Am event on November 12.

“Tell them to pay us,” Cunningham said to the fan, with "them" being a reference to the WNBA league office, per an X post from Scott Agness.

Cunningham and Hull were interviewed at another point in the Pro-Am. And when speaking about Clark, she said, "I think she just elevates everyone who's around her. She's a phenomenal player, a generational player. And I think everyone sees that. We missed her out on the court this year.

"Depending on the CBA, and what's going on, hopefully we're all together again," Cunningham added, per an X post from @ericaf455. "I think the thing about Caitlin is, she's just a great person. She's fun, she's silly. Just of still just a kid. So a lot of people see her in a serious light, but we get to kind of see the goofy side of her."

Cunningham saying, "Tell them to pay us!" shows that she's still thinking a lot about the CBA. And these comments would suggest that her future with the Fever could hinge on both sides agreeing to a new deal before the end of this season.

