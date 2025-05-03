Sophie Cunningham Salutes Fever Teammate DeWanna Bonner for Support in Heated Moment
Sophie Cunningham stood out above everyone else in the Indiana Fever's preseason win over the Washington Mystics. Cunningham was all over the floor during the team's 79-74 overtime victory, but a moment when she literally hit the floor was a point of conversation after the contest.
Things got a little spicy at times during the game, including one tense exchange between Cunningham and Washington rookie Kiki Iriafen. However, that wasn't all, as Cunningham was also tossed to the court by Mystics guard Brittney Sykes. But as soon as Sophie went down, her teammate DeWanna Bonner was there to stand up for her. Bonner got right in Sykes' face upon seeing her Fever teammate go down.
This did not go unnoticed by Cunningham, who credited Bonner when asked about the heated moment during the post game press conference. "I'm not surprised...DB was my vet when I got drafted out to Phoenix. She's not a fighter but she's not scared to get with it," she said.
"She had my back. And I think that's what it's all about...We have a huge target on our backs, I don't think that's a secret. So making sure our locker room is like this [tight] and that'll naturally flow out on to the court and I think you guys saw that," Cunningham added.
Fever fans were certainly thrilled to see not only Cunningham's play, but the camaraderie displayed by Bonner during that heated sequence of action. Especially given that level of toughness and tenacity was an element missing from last year's squad.
Now they'll look forward to seeing the entire team out on the floor together with Caitlin Clark hopefully ready to go as the Fever head to Iowa.