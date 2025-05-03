Spicy Sophie Cunningham Stands Out for Indiana Fever Without Caitlin Clark
Indiana Fever standout Sophie Cunningham is full of fire and in the team's first preseason game against the Washington Mystics Saturday, it was on display. Not only did she light it up for the Fever’s offense, but she gave Mystics rookie Kiki Iriafen her first “welcome to the league” talking to after a tussle over a rebound left Cunningham on the floor.
“You don’t [expletive] do that,” Cunningham said after bouncing back up then reiterated to Iriafen once more, “You don’t [expletive] do that.”
Iriafen did not respond to the comment and the two teams headed to their benches as the foul went under review for excessive force and was upgraded a Flagrant 1 on Iriafen.
But that wasn’t the only notable moment of Cunningham on the floor as she was the X factor for Indiana, who were struggling in the game before she took the floor. In her first appearance in a Fever jersey, Cunningham came away with a game-high 21 points and added eight rebounds.
With Indiana's star floor general Caitlin Clark sidelined for the game with a minor leg injury, Cunningham was often sent in to fill that playmaking void. This led to effusive praise from Fever coach Stephanie White.
“Oh my God. Sophies a dawg….she’s a competitor,” White told the media in the post game press interview and continued on saying, “She’s versatile so she allows us to do different things, like she plays with such toughness. She’s huge and she’s going to be for us all season long.”
The Fever ended up coming away with a 79-74 victory in overtime in a gritty battle over the Mystics. And as the final roster is still being worked out, the question around Cunningham isn't whether she will make the cut, but if there’s a shot at her working her way into the starting lineup.
But there is no rest for the wicked as the Fever are set to to face-off against the Brazilian National Team Sunday at Clark’s old stomping grounds, Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Fans are undoubtedly crossing their fingers hoping the former Iowa Hawkeye will be rested and ready to make an appearance on the court. This time alongside Cunningham.