Sophie Cunningham Drops Honest Review of Caitlin Clark's NBC Broadcasting Debut

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark appeared in two live segments as a special contributor for NBC's February 1 pregame coverage of a nationally televised game between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers, which took place at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Of course, fans are well acquainted with Clark on the basketball court. And she has also made appearances on national television during in-game broadcasts, such as when she joined Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird during the NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship between the UConn Huskies and the South Carolina Gamecocks last year.

But this NBC appearance was an entirely new role for the 24-year-old Fever standout, given that she had a microphone in her hand and was standing alongside fellow greats of the sport. And she knocked it out of the park, speaking eloquently and providing wisdom on several topics, including her stance on the ongoing CBA negotiations.

Feb 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; WNBA star Caitlin Clark (left) and NBA former player Reggie Miller broadcast on the court for NBC before a game between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Sophie Cunningham's Stance on Caitlin Clark NBC Broadcast Debut Speaks Volumes

Clark's solid bond with her 2025 Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham was one of the more wholesome storylines to follow last year. And while Cunningham's future in Indiana is uncertain because she's an impending free agent, these two are still clearly close.

This was proven by Cunningham's reaction to Clark's broadcasting debut, which she conveyed during a February 3 episode of her Show Me Something podcast.

"First of all, I think she did a really good job. She was a natural up there," Cunningham said when asked about the comparison Reggie Miller made between Clark and Celtics player Payton Pritchard during the broadcast, which has since gone viral.

"I mean, [Clark is] a dweeb. She knows the game, so that's no shock," Cunningham added before noting that she didn't believe that Miller's comparison was meant in bad faith. Cunningham did say that it was "probably not the best comparison" given Clark's generational talent and star power, but said she didn't think Clark took it personally.

This isn't the first time that Cunningham has spoken of Clark's basketball wisdom in this light, as she called her a "nerd" at another time in the past. But this is just an aspect of Clark and Cunningham's lighthearted and tease-centric relationship.

The bottom line is that Cunningham clearly thought Clark performed great in this role, and will be watching eagerly to see how Clark does during her next NBC broadcasting gig on Sunday, March 29.

