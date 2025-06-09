Indiana Fever On SI

Stephanie White Addresses Absence During Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky Rematch

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White spoke about missing her team's June 7 game against the Chicago Sky.

Jun 3, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White watches the action during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smth- INDIANAPOLIS STAR-Imagn Images
Before the Indiana Fever faced the Chicago Sky for the second time this 2025 WNBA season on June 7, Chloe Peterson of IndyStar made an X post that read, "BREAKING: Stephanie White will miss Indiana's game in Chicago at the United Center tonight, a team spokesperson confirmed to me.

"Austin Kelly will step in as acting head coach."

This came one day after Peterson reported that White being on the sidelines for that June 7 game is uncertain because of what Peterson had called "personal reasons".

White is now back with her team on June 9, ahead of Indiana's game against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday. And when speaking with the media, White was asked about her absence over the weekend.

"Thanks. You know, I'm doing all right," White said, per an X post from Peterson. "It's helpful that we have such a great group, pouring into me and helping give me strength. I've said it all along, we've got three head coaches on our staff. And so knowing that they continue to step up and do great things gives me comfort.

"You know, our family is working through a hard time right now. And no matter what, I'm gonna be where my feet are, but I'm really thankful for this group," she added.

While White didn't directly confirm that she's going to be present for the Fever's game against the Dream on Tuesday, her presence at practice on Monday seems to bode well for her chances of being back on the sidelines.

