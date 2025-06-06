Stephanie White's Status Uncertain for Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky Showdown
The 3-4 Indiana Fever are looking back to a .500 record when they face the Chicago Sky (who hold a 2-4 record) on June 7. While the Fever routed the Sky on their home court during both teams' WNBA season opener on May 17, this second contest between them is surely going to look a lot different.
The biggest reason for this is that star guard Caitlin Clark is still sidelined for the Fever, as she is currently still recovering from a left quad strain.
When asked about facing Indiana without Clark on June 5, Sky head coach Tyler Marsh said, "I think that they're still extremely formidable. They came away with the victory the other day. Aliyah Boston is still a load inside, and then Kelsey Mitchell is still being Kelsey Mitchell. So we got our work cut out for us, but every game, no matter who is playing, is a challenge," per a YouTube video from Chicago State of Mind Sports.
"They're well-coached, they're still a good team. And so we've got to be prepared on all fronts," Marsh added.
However, Clark might not be the only Fever member who's absent on Saturday, as Chloe Peterson of IndyStar made a June 6 X post that read, "An additional note: head coach Steph White was not with the team today because of personal reasons.
"She will not travel with the team to Chicago this afternoon. Her status for the game tomorrow is TBD."
Peterson noted in a subsequent post that White could still drive to Chicago's game, as it's only about three hours away from Indiana. But there likely won't be an update on whether White will do so until tomorrow.
If White isn't at Saturday's game against Chicago, it will be interesting to see how the Fever fare without her.