Stephanie White Addresses Indiana Fever Roster Cuts
On May 5, the Indiana Fever announced that they had cut two players from the roster. These players are veteran guard Jillian Alleyne (who played 10 minutes and scored 3 points in Indiana's May 4 exhibition game against the Brazilian National Team) and Bree Hell, a former South Carolina standout and No. 20 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Having to cut players is an unfortunate aspect of all professional sports, as there simply isn't enough space to keep every player who's deserving of a spot.
Fever coach Stephanie White spoke with the media after her team's practice on May 6. And the first question she was asked regarded these roster cuts.
"It's always hard. I mean, this is the worst part of the job," White said, per the Indiana Fever's YouTube account. "I think we always wish there were more roster spots, so that we can have some of those development positions. But we also know it's part of it. And it sucks, but giving players opportunities to potentially get on other teams is important to us as an organization, and important to them for their careers.
"It's tough, but we know it's part of it," White concluded.
The Fever will likely still need to cut two more players before the 2025 regular season begins. One would imagine that this week of practice and the Fever's May 10 preseason game against the Atlanta Dream (which is their final preseason contest) will play a big part in which fringe players get let go of and which make the roster.