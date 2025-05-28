Indiana Fever On SI

Stephanie White Details Obstacles DeWanna Bonner Faces Fitting in With Fever

Head coach Stephanie White and DeWanna Bonner discussed the difficulties Bonner has had transitioning to the Indiana Fever.

Rosalina Lee

Indiana Fever forward DeWanna Bonner (25) warms up Tuesday, May 20, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever forward DeWanna Bonner (25) warms up Tuesday, May 20, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WNBA forward DeWanna Bonner’s career credentials cannot be questioned, and she recently cemented her legacy by climbing to third on the WNBA’s all-time scoring list. But despite her proven scoring ability, Bonner hasn't had the most seamless transition to her new Indiana Fever team, particularly offensively.

Bonner has had a tough time putting up points for Indiana throughout her first few games with the franchise, going scoreless in one contest. 

Ahead of the Fever’s matchup against the Washington Mystics Wednesday, Bonner was asked about how her adjustment with her new team has gone.

 “[It’s] definitely different from what I’m used to in Connecticut,” Bonner said referring to her time with her former team the Connecticut Sun. “So just trying to figure out where I can get my points, be aggressive, where I can impact the game. Whether that’s defensively or rebounding, so whatever I can do for that night,” she continued.

Standing 6’4” tall with an incredible 7’4” wingspan, Bonner has been able to make a significant defensive impact for the Fever, rebounding over opponents and eliminating their second chance point opportunities and disrupting offensive momentum in crucial moments.

Fever coach Stephanie White attributes some of Bonners struggles assimilating to her former Connecticut team being slower paced.

“We had a veteran team, now these are young fast players who play a lot off of instinct,” White told the media ahead of their Mystics. White noted the Fever staff is continuing to learn how to get Bonner involved and “allow her to feel free in the offense.”

“Right now sometimes I think she’s second guessing because she’s not quite sure where to go,” White said. “That’s on us as coaches, that’s on out team on how to get her involved, and on [Bonner] to make adjustments. So it’s gonna take time.”

As the Fever continue to navigate early-season growing pains, Bonner’s veteran presence and versatility remain impactful. With Caitlin Clark sidelined with a quad injury, there’s an opening for Bonner to assert herself more offensively.

While the transition hasn’t been seamless, Bonner’s commitment to contributing however she can—combined with the coaching staff’s efforts to better integrate her—could pay off for Indiana over time. If the chemistry starts to come together, Bonner has the potential to be a true difference-maker for the Fever, not just on defense, but offensively in the way she’s proven capable of throughout her career.

Rosalina Lee
ROSALINA LEE

Rosalina Lee is one of the premiere content creators in the women’s basketball space. She has written for such companies as Red Bull Sports and has teamed up with notable brands such as Madison Square Garden, going behind the scenes with the New York Knicks and Rangers. She is currently offering analysis and fresh takes into the world of women’s basketball on her YouTube channel, and now with Indiana Fever On SI and Women's Fastbreak On SI, keeping fans in the loop with all the latest action!

