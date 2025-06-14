Stephanie White Notes 'Wow Moment' of Caitlin Clark's Return in Fever Win vs Liberty

The Indiana Fever improved to 5-5 on the 2025 WNBA regular season on Saturday after beating the New York Liberty by a score of 102-88.

It was a great team win for Indiana, especially given that the Liberty hasn't lost a game this season prior to this contest. But the victory was even more satisfying because it marked the first time Caitlin Clark returned to the court after missing the past five contests with a quad injury.

And Clark picked up right where she left off, scoring 32 points in 11 of 20 shooting (including seven made three-pointers) in just 31 minutes. She also had a stretch where she drained three threes in a span of 38 seconds in the first quarter.

And Fever head coach Stephanie White alluded to her catching fire from beyond the arc in the first quarter when speaking to the media postgame.

"I don't know how many threes she had in the first quarter. But yeah, that's a wow moment," White said when asked where any moments from Clark had her in awe, per a YouTube video from Tony East.

"She's got it, right? She's got it. And being able to harness those moments when it's really rolling, and being able to be patient in the moments where you're trying to get it rolling, I think, is a growth process. So certainly those first few threes... and she managed the game impeccably from there on out," she added.

"She's special," White concluded of Clark.

The Fever will look to keep the ball rolling against the 2-7 Connecticut Sun on June 17.

