Stephanie White Relays Encouraging Injury Update on Fever Standout Sophie Cunningham
The Indiana Fever capped off a perfect preseason on May 10, as they defeated the Atlanta Dream in their third and final WNBA preseason game by a score of 81-76.
Well, perhaps this preseason wasn't completely perfect for Indiana, because most would agree that one of (if not the) most important part of the preseason is ensuring that players stay healthy.
Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has been dealing with quad tightness of late, but it didn't keep her out of the team's game on Saturday. However, Indiana also dealt with a new injury on Saturday, as standout guard Sophie Cunningham rolled her ankle during the third quarter.
Soon after the injury occurred, Cunningham hobbled into the Fever's locker room and did not return to the game.
While this is obviously concerning given how Cunningham is expected to be a key role player for the Fever, Stephanie White relayed a message from Cunningham when speaking with the media after Saturday's win.
"She keeps saying, 'I'll be fine.' So I trust her," White has been quoted saying about Cunningham from several reporters, including Chloe Peterson of IndyStar.
It doesn't sound like there has been any testing on Cunningham's ankle in the 30 minutes or so between when the injury occurred and when White spoke with the media. However, there should be a more concrete update on the injury's severity in the coming days.
Fever fans can only hope that Cunningham's ankle is healed by the time they face the Chicago Sky in one week.