Stephanie White's Calm Crash Out During Aliyah Boston Defense Turns Heads
The Indiana Fever's quest for an undefeated season ended on May 20, as they lost to the Atlanta Dream at home by a score of 91-90.
There's no doubt that the Fever were far from their best on Tuesday. They lacked cohesion on both ends of the floor, sent the Dream to the free-throw line too many times, and only shot 61.5% on their own free throws. Given this, the fact that Indiana only lost by one point to a solid team (and had a good look to potentially win the game in the final possession) signals that fans should not be overly concerned.
Not to mention that the Fever didn't earn any favors from the game's referees, who were still seemingly shaking off early-season rust. This is shown by Indiana head coach Stephanie White's conversation with one referee during the game, which is getting a lot of attention.
With 1:20 left in the first half, Fever forward Aliyah Boston was arguing with a referee when White came up, seemingly told Boston that she got it (likely to keep Boston from receiving a technical), and then went from a calm demeanor to extremely upset at the referee in a matter of moments.
X user @nosyone4 posted a video of this moment with the caption, "steph white acted fake calm for a second with that 'i got it i got it' only to unleash on that ref. you know it’s bad when the ref is agreeing 😭😭😭😭".
It's always good to see a coach defending her players in this way. Luckily, neither Boston nor White got a technical for this conversation.