Chicago Sky Coach Assesses How No Caitlin Clark Impacts Indiana Fever
The Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever are facing off on June 7, in what will be the second time they've played each other during the 2025 WNBA regular season.
Given everything that occurred during their season-debut showdown on May 17 (namely when Caitlin Clark was given a flagrant foul for her take-foul turned shove on Angel Reese, which caused Reese to get up and go after her), it's easy to forget that the Fever torched the Sky in that game, as the final score was 93-58 in favor of Indiana.
However, it's hard to imagine that Saturday's game will be similar; not just because the Sky are riding a two-game winning streak, but because Clark is still on the mend from a left quad strain, which means she won't be competing.
And Sky head coach Tyler Marsh got honest about facing the Fever with Clark sidelined when speaking with the media on June 5.
"I think that they're still extremely formidable. They came away with the victory the other day," Marsh said of the Fever, per a YouTube video from Chicago State of Mind Sports. "Aliyah Boston is still a load inside, and then Kelsey Mitchell is still being Kelsey Mitchell. So we got our work cut out for us, but every game, no matter who is playing, is a challenge.
"They're well coached, they're still a good team. And so we've got to be prepared on all fronts," Marsh added.
It will be interesting to see how these two teams match up without Clark running point for Indiana.