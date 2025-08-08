Two Indiana Fever Guards to Miss WNBA Season With Lower Body Injuries

The Indiana Fever have had a brutal 2025 season when it comes to injuries.

While several players have missed a small amount of time with ailments (such as Sophie Cunningham, who was dealing with a sprained ankle earlier on in the year), the most notable is these is star guard Caitlin Clark, who has missed a total of 20 games (including the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game) with various soft tissue injuries to her lower body.

However, the Fever's injury woes got much worse on August 8, as the team made a press release that read, "The Indiana Fever announced today that guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald will both miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season after suffering injuries during the team’s game at the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night.

"Colson sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in her left knee during the first quarter of the game, while McDonald suffered a broken bone in her right foot during the fourth quarter," the press release continued.

Indiana Fever guard Aari McDonald (2) rushes up the court Wednesday, July 30, 2025, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald Injury Details

Colson's injury seemed serious as soon as it happened. She was trying to stop a rebound from going out of bounds in the final minute of the first quarter. As soon as she did so, her knee buckled, and she went straight to the floor right in front of Indiana's bench.

Colson was clearly in pain as her teammates huddled around her, shielding her from any cameras. After a short time, she was helped off of the court and into the locker room.

Syd Colson has to be helped to the locker room after twisting her knee going for an offensive rebound in Phoenix 😩



Prayers up for Syd, she just celebrated her 36th birthday yesterday. pic.twitter.com/IWysZFHU9G — Who Likes Sports? (@WhoLikesSports) August 8, 2025

McDonald also quickly went to the locker room and didn't return for the rest of the game after her foot injury in the third quarter.

What Colson, McDonald Injuries Mean for Indiana Fever

With these two season-ending injuries, the Fever currently have no healthy point guards on their roster, as Caitlin Clark is still sidelined with her most recent groin injury, and there's still no timeline for her return.

This makes it certain that Indiana will be adding a player via hardship contract in the very near future.

However, ESPN's Alexa Philioou provided information in this with an August 8 X post that read, "Due to league rules, the Fever won't be able to sign a hardship player until after tomorrow's game against Chicago. They will have nine players available for that contest."

Due to league rules, the Fever won't be able to sign a hardship player until after tomorrow's game against Chicago. They will have nine players available for that contest. https://t.co/Bogt3gGO3a — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) August 8, 2025

What's for certain is that while the Fever still won't rush Clark back to action, these two injuries made her return more important than it already was.

