Stephanie White Sends Blunt Message to Struggling Fever Team Before Dream Game

The 9-10 Indiana Fever aren't going in the right direction right now. They've lost their past two games, both at home, against two teams who aren't considered real contenders to win a 2025 WNBA title, with the second being a game (against the Golden State Valkyries on July 9) where they were fully healthy, including having star guard Caitlin Clark back on the court.

Despite this, the Fever produced perhaps the worst performance of their entire 2025 season on Wednesday, which has fans feeling exasperated about where this team stands about halfway into the season.

Head coach Stephanie White received a lot of criticism in the aftermath of that game. And when speaking with the media after Indiana's practice on July 10, White got honest when asked what her message to her team was today, one day before they face the 12-7 Atlanta Dream.

"We’ve got to bounce back. We’ve got to be better. Our attention to detail has to be better, we’ve got to stop waiting for someone else to do it. And we’ve got to lock in and out first things first, and do it," White said, per a YouTube video from Scott Agness.

She also stressed that the team needs to have a sense of urgency, while adding that this sense of urgency isn't going to come just because the team wants it to. It needs to be fostered and developed during practice.

Friday's game marks a great bounce-back opportunity for Indiana against a formidable team. What's for sure is that Indiana needs to start winning games if they don't want to be on the outside looking in once the playoffs approach.

