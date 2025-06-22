Stephanie White Sends Message About Caitlin Clark's Shooting Woes After Fever Loss

The Indiana Fever lost their second consecutive game on June 22, as they were bested by the Las Vegas Aces by a score of 89-81.

It was a particularly frustrating game for Fever fans to watch, especially because star guard Caitlin Clark struggled with her three-point stroke. She finished the game with a respectable 19 points and 11 assists, but also shot 7 of 20 from the field, 1 of 10 from three-point range, and had 8 turnovers in the defeat.

Therefore, No. 22 is now 1 of 17 from beyond the arc in her past two games, both of which the Fever have lost.

Three-pointers have not gone Caitlin Clark's way in her last two games. pic.twitter.com/Tzh9HCSdhT — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 22, 2025

Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke with the media after the game and got honest about Clark's recent shooting issues.

"I think the biggest thing is what we as a staff have to do to get her better looks, higher quality looks," White said of Clark, per an X post from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar. "Every [opponent's] game plan is going to be to make her score inside the three-point line, right? And the different ways they're going to do that. Physicality, coverage, showing bodies, all the different things. We have to do a better job of getting her higher-quality looks.

"I’m not worried about Caitlin’s shot. Caitlin’s shot is going to be just fine," White added. "The things I'm worried about is our 18 turnovers for 28 [Aces] points."

Steph White on CC going 1-of-17 from 3 in the past two games: “I think the bigger thing is what we as a staff have to do to get her better looks, higher quality looks. … I’m not worried about Caitlin’s shot. Caitlin’s shot is going to be just fine.” pic.twitter.com/BWXvgKu6MF — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 22, 2025

Clark and her Fever team will look to bounce back against the Seattle Storm on June 24.

Recommended Reading: