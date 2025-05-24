Stephanie White Stresses Balancing Act Between Caitlin Clark and Fever Teammates
The Indiana Fever are facing the New York Liberty on May 24 on their home court. While the Fever are coming off a win against the Atlanta Dream on May 22, that game wasn't their smoothest performance on offense.
Star guard Caitlin Clark scored 11 points on 4 of 11 shooting from the field, including going 0 for 5 from three-point range. However, her playing off the ball often, as opposed to being the ball handler, caused a lot of discussion among Fever fans.
And Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke about finding a balancing act between Clark and her Fever teammates on offense when speaking with the media on May 24.
"Some of it will be based on how teams play her. Some of it will be based on after free throws, after timeout situations, after dead-ball situations. Then it becomes getting comfortable in what we're looking for off of that," White said when Indiana Fever on SI's Robin Lundberg asked about balancing her on the ball versus off of it.
"Caitlin's ability to score above the break on the three-point line is elite. We gotta figure out how we use her when she gets below the break... great scorers, if they're great screeners, they get open looks," White continued.
"Caitlin is a player that, right now, has the most talent around her that she has ever had. And now our job as coaches is how we figure out how to put us in position to be the best team we can be to compete nightly," she continued.
It will be interesting for Fever fans to see how Clark is utilized against the defending WNBA champions on Saturday.