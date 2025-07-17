Stephanie White Stresses Need for Expanded WNBA Rosters After Fever Blowout Loss

The Indiana Fever suffered a tough 98-77 defeat to the defending WNBA champion New York Liberty on July 16, thus bringing the Fever's record to 12-11 leading into the league's All-Star break this weekend.

The Fever were shorthanded on Wednesday, as star guard Caitlin Clark sat out after she suffered a groin injury against the Sun on Tuesday. This is a familiar situation for the Fever, who have dealt with more than their fair share of injuries (including three with Clark alone) to this point in the season.

One aspect of the ongoing Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations between the WNBA and its players that is an important topic for the latter is expanded roster sizes, largely so that teams aren't as hamstrung by injuries when they inevitably arise.

Fever coach Stephanie White was asked about this after Wednesday's defeat and sent a strong message.

"I think plural; extra spots," White said when asked what she thought about the league adding one more roster spot, per the Fever's YouTube account. She later added, "It's not just about having players every day in practice... It's about when injuries happen, and you need somebody else that's gonna be in the rotation that you've had players who have been in practice every day, that continue to get experience.

"It's about building quality depth in our league, so that when we have expansion drafts, we've got players who are ready. It's about continuing to grow young players who might not be ready when they come to college," she added. "I think it's time for us to grow in that area, I really do. And then we'll be prepared."

"I think it's important, I think it's a next step, I think it's a natural next step," she concluded of expanded rosters.

Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (who was also at the postgame presser) then said, "That was a good freaking answer, dude."

And she couldn't be more right.

