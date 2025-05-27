Sydney Colson to Step In as Fever Starting Point Guard with Caitlin Clark Sidelined
When the Indiana Fever face off against the Washington Mystics Wednesday, they will have to do it without their starting point guard Caitlin Clark. The franchise star will be sidelined for at least two weeks with a left quad strain—her first missed in-season game since her sophomore year of high school, nearly eight years ago.
The injury is undoubtedly a major blow to the Fever. But while Clark is the clear offensive engine for the team–leading in scoring and elite play making—the team now has a chance to hone its chemistry without her and showcase the bench depth Indiana’s front office put in place in the offseason.
When Indiana’s coach Stephanie White was asked who’d be stepping into Clark's stead at the point in Wednesday’s matchup, White told the media, “We’re going to start Syd at the point tomorrow and give that a look,” referring to veteran point guard Sydney Colson.
Colson was an offseason acquisition from the Las Vegas Aces and is known for her leadership, hustle, and locker room presence. Colson’s on-court minutes have been limited so far this season, but this could be an opportunity for her to step in and help stabilize the Fever as they adjust without Clark at the helm.
It didn’t sound like Colson would be the only one filling in at the point as White told the media Tuesday that Sophie Cunningham is “gonna get a heavy dose of it as well,” referring to Cunningham filling in as a secondary facilitator. White added, ”The other thing we love is what Sophie and/or Lexie… brings us from the bench. Having that spark, having that punch.”
It could be that White is deferring to Colson to fill in for her veteran experience in the position and looking to Cunningham as the spark plug coming off the bench to energize the team in key moments. Not to mention it allows White to keep her rotations intact for when Clark is back on the court.
With Clark out of the lineup, the Fever will be tested. But with Colson’s steady presence, Cunningham’s spark-plug energy, and the rest of the roster pulling together, Indiana has a real opportunity to grow as a unit and come back even stronger when Clark returns.