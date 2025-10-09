Why Las Vegas Aces WNBA Finals Dominance Favors Indiana Fever

During an October 8 episode of her Show Me Something podcast, Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham noted that she hasn't watched any of the 2025 WNBA Finals between the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury.

"Hell no. I haven't watched a lick of the WNBA, I don't know what's going on... I need a cleanse," Cunningham said when her co-host, West Wilson, asked whether she had been watching the WNBA Finals. She also said in a previous podcast episode that she isn't going to be rooting for either team, despite having spent the first six seasons of her WNBA career in Phoenix.

Cunningham and Wilson went on to discuss how any competitor would likely feel this same way, especially Fever players, because of how close they came to beating the Aces in the WNBA Semifinals and going on to face the Mercury. And it's easy to see why Fever fans might be feeling the same way.

For any Indiana fans who are like Cunningham and haven't watched any of this year's WNBA Finals, here's a quick update: the Aces have dominated. They are taking a 3-0 series lead into their October 10 game in Phoenix, where they could sweep the Mercury and secure the franchise's third league championship in the past four seasons.

Why Aces WNBA Finals Streak Looks Good for Fever

While two of the first three WNBA Finals games were closely contested (the Aces won Game 1 by three points, won Game 3 by two points, and cruised to a 13-point victory at home in Game 2), the bottom line is that Las Vegas has emerged victorious every time they've played Phoenix.

But the Aces couldn't say the same when they faced the Fever. This was conveyed perfectly by an October 8 X post from Fever insider Scott Agness that read, "Las Vegas Aces up 3-0, on the verge of sweeping Mercury in the first best-of-seven WNBA Finals.



"Without six players due to injuries, Fever split the first four games with LV last series… and forced OT in G5 down two more All-Stars.

In other words, an injury-depleted Fever team took the Aces — who are dominating the Mercury, who are supposed to be one of the WNBA's top two teams — to the absolute brink.

It's hard to imagine the Fever wouldn't have given the Aces an even tougher test if superstar guard Caitlin Clark were able to play, or if the Fever weren't handicapped by their several other season-ending injuries. And if they could have gotten past the Aces, who's to say they wouldn't also be dominating the Mercury in the WNBA Finals right now?

This probably won't make Fever fans feel any better. But it should give them a lot of hope for the 2026 campaign.

