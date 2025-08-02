Wings Coach Pays Fever Unexpected Compliment After Indiana Win

Since Caitlin Clark arrived in Indiana, the Fever have been known as an explosive offensive team. And though Clark has missed much of the 2025 WNBA season due to injury, it still stands to reason that offensive identity is what most observers would first think of when it comes to the Fever.

However, Dallas Wings coach Chris Koclanes pointed to something else following his team's loss to the Fever on Friday—and what he credited them for would likely make Indiana coach Stephanie White smile.

"We need a toughness, right from the tip," Koclanes stated in his postgame media availability. "And that's a great team to learn from," he added.

"That game was all about toughness and physicality. It came out with them stagnating us offensively. Couldn't do anything, couldn't get any type of movement or separation. And then on the boards as well," Koclanes continued.

Wings HC Chris Koclanes says the Fever are a “great team to learn from” when it comes to toughness pic.twitter.com/FkdPO3iQXs — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) August 2, 2025

Fever Toughness Receives Praise from Opponent

The victory over Dallas was the fourth straight win for the Fever. In three of those contests they have held the opposition under 80 points.

All season long Stephanie White has called for a level of toughness and she clearly stated her goal of improving the Fever as a defensive team before taking over the helm in 2025. So, hearing that aspect of the team acknowledged by the opposing coach has to be rewarding in a sense.

The Fever held Dallas to 40.6% shooting from the floor in the win, and a paltry 13.3% from beyond the arc. They also out-rebounded the Wings by a count of 44 to 30. That latter statistic feeling seemingly unheard of for previous iterations of the team.

Fever get the win. 20 turnovers but 10 steals, 30 defensive rebounds and 14 offensive rebounds. pic.twitter.com/LDvS37pzVh — ericaf455 (@ericaf455) August 2, 2025

Indiana also recorded 10 steals, a testament to the tenacious defense on display.

The Fever have been rounding into form since making the roster additions of Aari McDonald and Chloe Bibby following the exit of DeWanna Bonner, making them a tough matchup even without Clark in the lineup.

However, hearing the team's toughness praised goes to show the squad has come a long way. If the Fever can continue to lock down foes on that end of the floor, the ceiling for what they can accomplish only raises.

For now the Fever will surely continue to approach things one game at a time. But with every win recorded, the tantalizing potential of what they can be at full strength is becoming tough to ignore.

