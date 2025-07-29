Caitlin Clark’s Soccer Kick Amid Injury Has Fever Fans Saying the Same Thing

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark is still on the mend from a right groin injury she suffered on July 15 against the Connecticut Sun. Indiana recently revealed that Clark is not dealing with any additional injuries, but has no set timetable for a return.

Of course, the injury hasn't stopped Clark from being a presence on the Fever sideline, nor has it kept her from continuing her charitable endeavors.

Clark took part in an event in Des Moines, Iowa Monday. She was there for the unveiling of the newest Caitlin Clark Foundation community basketball court, and to help giveaway backpacks and school supplies to students.

Caitlin Clark returned to Iowa for the opening of the newest Caitlin Clark Foundation community basketball court.



She also gave 500 kids backpacks and school supplies.pic.twitter.com/03wqBV1Oxp — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 28, 2025

Clark's appearance at the event clearly went a long way—as evidenced by a viral clip featuring some students who couldn't have been happier to be in her presence.

Safe to say these fans think Caitlin Clark is the 🐐!



Clark was back in town Monday for a court unveiling at McCombs Middle School and gave school supplies to 500 students.



Take a listen to these 3. It's gold!@KCCINews pic.twitter.com/CchuDAl70c — Jeff Dubrof KCCI (@JeffDubrofKCCI) July 28, 2025

Fever Fans Hope Clark's Kick Is a Good Sign for Recovery

However, a different sort of clip is now making the rounds—one in which Clark is seen showing off her soccer skills. Clark's background in soccer is no secret, but seeing her swing her injured right leg amid a groin injury had many Fever fans singing the same tune.

"does she know she's injured?😭" wrote one fan.

While several others chimed in with a similar sentiment, either expressing hope that the kick means Clark is feeling healthy or emphasizing that she get more rest.

"Her groin looks fine to me. I hope she’s back on the court soon.



*this is a joke. I hope she’s prioritizing rest and rehab*," wrote another fan.

Her groin looks fine to me. I hope she’s back on the court soon.



*this is a joke. I hope she’s prioritizing rest and rehab* https://t.co/ghItFqbIxl — dolphin90025🐬 (@dolphin90025) July 29, 2025

"Groin seems to be healing nicely ,, lets just take it easy for a bit 😅," added a third commenter.

Groin seems to be healing nicely ,, lets just take it easy for a bit 😅 https://t.co/fXAyAgAnaU — Patty (@pattymk86) July 29, 2025

Seeing Clark not moving gingerly is certainly encouraging. But that simple action is not the same as taking part in a WNBA game.

It remains to be seen exactly when Clark will return to the floor for the Fever, but she does seem to be on the road to recovery.

