WNBA Standouts Send Clear Message About Indiana Fever's All-Star Voting Supremacy

Minnesota Lynx players got honest about Indiana Fever players receiving a staggering amount of WNBA All-Star Game votes.
Jun 17, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and guard Lexie Hull (10) celebrate after a play in the second half against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Jun 17, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and guard Lexie Hull (10) celebrate after a play in the second half against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

On June 20, the WNBA released the "first returns" of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game fan voting. And as should have perhaps been expected, the Indiana Fever dominated the ballots.

Superstar guard Caitlin Clark was the biggest vote getter in the league by a long shot, as she tallied 515,993 fan votes. In second place sat Minnesota Lynx star and 2025 WNBA MVP favorite Napheesa Collier with 484,758 votes, while Fever center Aliyah Boston is right behind Collier in third place overall, with 446,961 votes.

Indiana veteran guard Kelsey Mitchell was in seventh place for fan voting with 277,664 votes, while Fever wing Lexie Hull was ninth overall in voting, with 217,438.

While these Fever players certainly deserve All-Star Game consideration, there's no question that the Fever being supremely popular (which is largely owed to Clark's superstardom) has influenced fan voting.

Lynx standouts Natisha Hiedeman and Courtney Williams addressed this on a recent live stream.

"[The Fever's] whole starting five was on that list. They whole starting five. Even folks that came off their bench was on that list, bro. That's crazy, bro. But that really shows you the influence that Caitlin Clark got. Her influence is insane, bro," Williams said.

She later added, "You got folks coming off of their bench that's in that top 40 [of fan voting], bro. Like, her influence is crazy. You can’t even hate on it."

"You got motion," Hiedeman added of Clark.

"Like, real deal motion," Williams responded with a laugh.

Props to these Lynx players for recognizing that Clark's influence on the WNBA is positive.

