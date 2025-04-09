Caitlin Clark Has Made Boss Moves in WNBA Offseason
Caitlin Clark's debut in the 2024 WNBA season had many hailing her as the second coming of Michael Jordan. The Indiana Fever guard shattered records on the court and dominated headlines off it.
Clark's swift acclimation to the pros and dominance on the court helped carry the Fever to their first playoff berth since 2016, and the basketball star widely become known as the face of the WNBA.
Clark’s busy offseason moves started turning heads as she hung up her jersey and dawned a pant-suit, speaking on panels with heavyweights such as Serena Williams and Oprah. She didn’t waste any time showing she’s more than just a hooper—she’s building a future that goes way beyond playing the game.
Clark touched on what her idea of life after basketball could look like for her in an episode of the Netflix Series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.
“I’ll always be involved in sports because that's what I love. I think once I am done playing professional basketball, hopefully I’ll have a long career, I’m not going to want to be…on the sideline probably. Maybe I’ll be up in a suite. Maybe I’ll be like a general manager or something fun like that.”
The statement points to Clark’s high ambitions of becoming a key decision-maker in the sports world. In November, she joined an ownership group vying to bring an NWSL team to Cincinnati for 2026. While the bid ultimately went to Denver, it’s clear Clark is already putting her marketing degree, and business savvy, to work.
This has of course been shown through her long list of endorsements and now via how she's positioning herself for her post-playing days. From addressing NFL owners to rubbing shoulders with industry leaders via her public speaking engagements, Clark is providing a peek into her potential future plans.
And the Fever sensation is setting herself up not to be a bit player, but a boss.