Kelsey Mitchell Respects How 'Gracefully' Caitlin Clark Handles Off-Court Business
There is no other athlete in women's college basketball that has profited more through NIL deals than Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark, who had an NIL Valuation of $3.1 million dollars last season playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
College athletes haven’t always been allowed to make money from their name, image, and likeness (NIL). But three years ago, a combination of NCAA rule changes and state laws restored those rights, paving the way for them to sign sponsorship deals and profit from their personal brands.
Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever guard and teammate to Caitlin Clark, was not able to benefit from NIL in her era playing for Ohio State. In an April 4 appearance on Just Women's Sports' Sports Are Fun! podcast, Mitchell expressed her astonishment at the capabilities NIL deals offer.
“I was fortunate enough to see Caitlin [Clark] and the experience she got from it and... like... this… is crazy, she’s getting paid millions for this. You don't believe it!”
Mitchell continued to show her admiration for how well her Fever teammate dealt with the pressure that comes with her high-profile deals.
“I grew to respect people like Caitlin because she handled it so gracefully. Like the process, it gets overwhelming.” That before she offered advice to current college players in saying, "Not all money is good money."
Many of Clark’s college NIL deals have carried over to her professional career in the WNBA, including partnerships with Nike, Wilson Basketball and Gatorade. Along with the positive exposure it garners the Fever guard, these large scale opportunities also come with the pressure to maintain a positive public image, stay relevant, and avoid negative consequences; which can of course be a stressful combination.
Despite the pressures, Clark continues to thrive, earning Mitchell's respect in the process.