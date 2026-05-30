Raven Johnson Is Proving the Indiana Fever Right

Despite the Indiana Fever coming up short against the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday night, the game still provided some silver linings.

One of which came from rookie guard Raven Johnson, who put up her strongest performance this season, contributing a career-high 16 points and also adding four rebounds and two assists. She was very efficient from the field, shooting 70%, including 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. Her point total was tied for the team high with Caitlin Clark.

Raven Johnson's best game yet 🤩



16 PTS (career high)

70 FG%

2 3PM

4 REB

2 AST

1 BLK pic.twitter.com/HFVuRPglpk — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 29, 2026

It's becoming more evident that head coach Stephanie White is placing continued trust in Johnson, who jumped right into the rotation with very few hiccups. White has spoken highly of Johnson since she arrived in Indianapolis and highlighted developing her into a "fast downhill player", allowing the Fever to keep their preferred pace when going to the reserves.

So far Johnson is justifying the belief and excitement the Fever showed in her by selecting the former South Carolina star at No. 10 in the WNBA Draft.

More Big Games Are Still to Come for Raven Johnson

Johnson showed early signs of success from the moment the Fever opened training camp. She didn't carry herself like a rookie in terms of her preparation and mental toughness on the floor. Her curiosity and willingness to learn will only speed up her growth as a player. And she's got plenty of worthy mentors amid her Indiana teammates—including Clark.

While many questioned how she and Clark would mesh together as teammates given their competitive history at the collegiate level, they have quickly quelled any of those concerns. The two of them, once competitors, have nothing but mutual respect for one another, and now share a common goal: winning a championship.

May 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Raven Johnson (3) dribbles the ball while Portland Fire forward Serah Williams (25) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

It's likely that Johnson will continue to get the majority of minutes at backup point guard over veteran Tyasha Harris. Of course, the Fever are still experimenting with a variety of rotations, but she has proven to be the strongest choice to lean on when Clark's not on the floor.

The two have also spent some time on the court together, as Johnson provides Clark the chance to play off-ball next to a capable primary ball handler. She also can guard bigger players and slide into more of a wing role herself, when Clark is in command of the offense.

The expectation with bringing Johnson in was that her defensive intensity would carry over. In her first several games as a pro, this has proven to be the case. She adds a much-needed defensive option in the backcourt, something the Fever desperately needed coming into the season.

Johnson's big night solidifies that she can be a major factor on both ends of the floor, proving the Fever made the right choice in adding her to the mix.