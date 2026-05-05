Which Indiana Fever Bench Players Will Make a Difference—And Which Won't

The new look Indiana Fever rotation will be anchored by both polished veteran experience and a core of young talent. This rotation is designed specifically to support the Fever's foundation, which is made up by Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston.

Adequate bench depth is something the team lacked in Clark's rookie season but head coach Stephanie White was able to get production out of a variety of players in her first season back at the helm in 2025. Still, there were specific areas they needed serious help in, particularly support alongside center Aliyah Boston. The Fever solved this problem in free agency by adding veterans Monique Billings and Myisha Hines-Allen to aid Boston in anchoring the middle of the court.

As the team prepares for the season opener on May 9, the final roster cuts have still not been made, but thus far this is the projected bench unit for the 2026 Fever:

Guards Forwards/Center Raven Johnson Myisha Hines-Allen Tyasha Harris Makayla Timpson Shatori Walker-Kimbrough Damiris Dantas Sophie Cunningham (or Lexie Hull) Sophie Cunningham (or Lexie Hull)



Here's who is expected to have a major impact off the bench for the Fever:





Sophie Cunningham (or Lexie Hull)

Aug 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) and Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Veteran Sophie Cunningham may be in a backup spot behind Lexie Hull once the latter is fully healthy, but this isn't a problem given the fact that she can play anywhere the Fever put her. She has done everything the team has needed her to. As one of the best two-way players, she brings knockdown three-point range and perimeter defense. Cunningham is able to play bigger and gives the team an option for smaller lineups.

Meanwhile, Hull's hustle and defense translate to any role. And she is also a capable shooter from the perimeter. So if Cunningham winds up working with the starters full-time due to Hull being limited in the preseason, it works either way as the pair are interchangeable in many ways.

Whoever is first off the bench, the Fever are in good shape with the two versatile wings.



Raven Johnson



Apr 30, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Fever guard Raven Johnson (3) passes the ball in the second half against the Dallas Wings at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Rookie point guard Raven Johnson has exceeded any expectations thus far throughout the preseason for the Fever. She undoubtedly will become a solid backup behind Caitlin Clark and has already proven early that her on-court chemistry with both Clark and Kelsey Mitchell will have a positive impact long term.

Not only is she a quick learner with her high-basketball IQ, but she brings many solid defensive qualities to a team that previously lacked in this area in the backcourt. Coach White has praised her willingness to learn and it is a good bet she will find a way to deploy Johnson in a variety of lineups.

There is no reason to believe that Johnson will not be ready to go for the first game and will quickly step into one of the most important roles out of any of the bench players on their roster. Not only will she have to carry some of the load when Clark isn't on the floor, but she'll likely at times have a spot next to her in order to allow Mitchell time to rest. Playing alongside gifted talent up and down the Fever roster, don't be surprised if by the end of the season, Johnson finds herself in Rookie of the Year conversations.

Makayla Timpson

Apr 30, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Dallas Wings forward Maddy Siegrist (20) shoots the ball while Indiana Fever forward-center Makayla Timpson (21) defends in the first half at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Second year frontcourt player Makayla Timpson will find herself in a larger role this season. She showed flashes of unique talents throughout her rookie season. Her 6-foot-2 frame and long wingspan gives the team solid size in the middle, and she's proven to be an efficient rim runner by attacking the glass aggressively.

Timpson's confidence level and on-court awareness have shown to be vastly improved since her 2025 season. In the final preseason game, this was evident when she put up 10 points in just the first half, all why running the floor with the team's regular rotation players—many of whom she has continuity with already.

Here's which bench players won't have as big an impact:

Damiris Dantas

Jul 15, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Fever forward Damiris Dantas (12) shoots the ball against Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles (31) in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Center Damiris Dantas showed good signs in the Fever's last preseason game where she clearly shook off some shooting rust. When she's on, she can be a solid depth piece in the middle for Indiana, but her rough outings, particularly last season, have outweighed the solid ones. Consistency has been an issue Dantas has faced in recent seasons.

In 2025, she averaged just 4.6 points and 2.4 rebounds where she saw limited minutes in her role with the Fever. Normally an area of specialty for Dantas, she only shot 26% from 3-point range last season. With the players the Fever added in free agency and the growth of Timpson, her role may not see much more expansion this season.



Dantas has also shown some struggle when it comes to keeping up with the team's quick pace. This is also an issue for her when playing on the defensive end where she shows lapses in transition defense. It didn't go unnoticed that she put up stellar numbers (18.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game) in international play during the off-season, but she is likely more a matchup specific play for Indiana.





Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

Dallas Wings guard Azzi Fudd (35) guards Indiana Fever guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (32) on Thursday, April 30, 2026, during the first half of a preseason game between the Indiana Fever and the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A solid player at the guard position, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough may not see significant playing time in a crowded backcourt. With Clark and Mitchell starting, Johnson impressing, and Tyasha Harris also picked up in the offseason, there simply may not be much playing time to come by.

Walker-Kimbrough scored well in the preseason and can also provide the Fever a spark defensively. The biggest question mark for her will be how many minutes she could see, but she undoubtedly will bring veteran experience to the locker room.





