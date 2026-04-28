Raven Johnson's Caitlin Clark 'GOAT' Remark Says Everything About Her Fever Fit
Raven Johnson couldn't have fit in more quickly with the Indiana Fever.
Not only has Johnson already dispelled any doubts about how things would play out due to her competitive history against Caitlin Clark from college, but she is on her way to being a fan-favorite, both due to her play on the court and her high-energy attitude.
The former South Carolina star only added to this via what she said about Clark in practice footage released by the team.
The video shows Clark knocking down a pull-up three from the left wing. After the two slapped hands, the camera panned to Johnson, who pointed in Clark's direction and said with a smile:
"The GOAT right there."
It was a playful remark, but Johnson doubled down on her Instagram story shortly thereafter, writing "the 🐐" as a caption on the same highlight.
It's safe to say the compliment to Clark will not go unnoticed by No. 22's massive fanbase.
Fever Rave About Raven
Early returns indicate Johnson will complement Clark on the court as well.
Aliyah Boston cited how the rookie can also push the pace, allowing Indiana to keep things uptempo when Clark is catching a breather. And seemingly everyone has praised Johnson's defense—which will allow her to fit in any lineup, including possibly alongside Clark at times.
That versatility could prove valuable as the Fever experiment with different lineups in preparation for the season.
"You can't teach the instincts, you can't teach those go-go gadget arms, and the length, and her ability to recover. So, it's just going to continue to grow," head coach Stephanie White said of Johnson after her preseason debut in a win over the New York Liberty.
The same glowing sentiment applies to Johnson's attitude. The rookie has talked about how she has peppered her teammates with questions, and they certainly seem to appreciate how eager she is to learn.
Sophie Cunningham in particular has been effusive in her praise of Johnson.
"Raven Johnson is a fricking dawg," Cunningham said about the Fever rookie on her Show Me Something podcast
"I've absolutely loved playing with her. Her vibe, her chemistry that we've created so far has been pretty elite," Cunningham later said at camp.
Johnson has only furthered the positive perception around her since.
Ultimately, the standout perimeter defender's fit with the team will be determined on the floor. But if the glimpse she gave against New York was any indication, she is equipped to contribute at the WNBA level.
She's only enhancing the team chemistry in the meantime, complete with calling Clark the GOAT.
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Robin Lundberg is a media veteran and hoops head who has spent the bulk of his career with iconic brands like Sports Illustrated and ESPN. His insights have also been featured on platforms such as Fox and CNN and he can currently be heard hosting shows for Sirius XM and on his popular YouTube channel. And now he brings his basketball expertise to Women's Fastbreak On SI and Indiana Fever On SI!Follow robinlundberg