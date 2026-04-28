Raven Johnson's Caitlin Clark 'GOAT' Remark Says Everything About Her Fever Fit

Raven Johnson couldn't have fit in more quickly with the Indiana Fever.

Not only has Johnson already dispelled any doubts about how things would play out due to her competitive history against Caitlin Clark from college, but she is on her way to being a fan-favorite, both due to her play on the court and her high-energy attitude.

The former South Carolina star only added to this via what she said about Clark in practice footage released by the team.

The video shows Clark knocking down a pull-up three from the left wing. After the two slapped hands, the camera panned to Johnson, who pointed in Clark's direction and said with a smile:

"The GOAT right there."

Caitlin Clark knocks down the triple and Raven Johnson was loving it 🤝 pic.twitter.com/lpncwFaqjy — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 27, 2026

It was a playful remark, but Johnson doubled down on her Instagram story shortly thereafter, writing "the 🐐" as a caption on the same highlight.

It's safe to say the compliment to Clark will not go unnoticed by No. 22's massive fanbase.

Fever Rave About Raven

Apr 25, 2026; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Indiana Fever guard Raven Johnson (3) warms up before a game against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Early returns indicate Johnson will complement Clark on the court as well.

Aliyah Boston cited how the rookie can also push the pace, allowing Indiana to keep things uptempo when Clark is catching a breather. And seemingly everyone has praised Johnson's defense—which will allow her to fit in any lineup, including possibly alongside Clark at times.

That versatility could prove valuable as the Fever experiment with different lineups in preparation for the season.

"You can't teach the instincts, you can't teach those go-go gadget arms, and the length, and her ability to recover. So, it's just going to continue to grow," head coach Stephanie White said of Johnson after her preseason debut in a win over the New York Liberty.

The same glowing sentiment applies to Johnson's attitude. The rookie has talked about how she has peppered her teammates with questions, and they certainly seem to appreciate how eager she is to learn.

Sophie Cunningham in particular has been effusive in her praise of Johnson.

#Fever first round draft pick Raven Johnson bonding with Sophie Cunningham before practice today. pic.twitter.com/09xCqR6JwM — WISH-TV News (@WISHNews8) April 27, 2026

"Raven Johnson is a fricking dawg," Cunningham said about the Fever rookie on her Show Me Something podcast

"I've absolutely loved playing with her. Her vibe, her chemistry that we've created so far has been pretty elite," Cunningham later said at camp.

Johnson has only furthered the positive perception around her since.

Ultimately, the standout perimeter defender's fit with the team will be determined on the floor. But if the glimpse she gave against New York was any indication, she is equipped to contribute at the WNBA level.

She's only enhancing the team chemistry in the meantime, complete with calling Clark the GOAT.