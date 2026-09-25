Sophie Cunningham 3-Point Stat Split Makes Case for More Minutes vs Aces

The Indiana Fever are going to need more than their three superstars to contribute if they're to upset the Las Vegas Aces in the first round.

One player who could be a real difference-maker is Sophie Cunningham, especially when it comes to her three-point shooting. However, Cunningham's shooting success this season has hinged on one thing: how many minutes she has received.

Cunningham's "No Hesitation" podcast co-host Drew Hanlen pointed this out in an episode that aired on Thursday. He noted that in the 28 regular-season games where Cunningham was playing 20 or more minutes, she was shooting 47.8% from three-point range.

In the 13 games where Cunningham played less than 20 minutes, she is shooting 25.7% from three-point range. This came before the Fever's loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday night, when Cunningham played 16 minutes and went 0-for-4 from three-point range.

Drew Hanlen shows Sophie Cunningham how her playing time correlates with her 3P%:



“In 28 games where you play at least 20 minutes, you’re shooting 47.8% from three….In 13 games where you don’t play at least 20 minutes, you’re shooting 25.7% from three”



(via @NoHesiShow) pic.twitter.com/JdOFYn8wfx — Kyle Ingram (@SnapshotKyle) September 24, 2026

Hanlen has two explanations for this staggering discrepancy. He believed a big one was frustration, in that Cunningham is frustrated when she's on the bench more often than not, which negatively impacts her focus. He also added that she likely puts too much pressure on herself to perform when she isn't playing her normal minutes, which might lead to her being overaggressive and forcing things.

There could also be a cause-and-effect element to this. For example, if Cunningham starts hot from the field, Fever head coach Stephanie White is likely to keep her in longer. And she'll play Cunningham less if she's ice cold to begin games.

Still, this is something the Fever should consider when configuring their rotations against Las Vegas.

Could Sophie Cunningham's Minutes Define Fever vs. Aces Series?

Regardless of what the reasoning is, this wild stat difference paints a clear picture: Cunningham, who averaged 22.2 minutes per game this season, is more impactful on offense when she's on the court more often.

And if Hanlen's theory is true, Cunningham being more focused when she's getting more minutes likely means she's a better defender during that time, too. Since defending is her second-most important asset for Indiana, that's another reason why she should get quality minutes in the first round.

It's no secret that Lexie Hull has disappointed this season, and Cunningham is already outplaying her. But if Hull continues to struggle once the postseason starts, White doesn't have the luxury of waiting for her to battle through it.

Instead, she could give Cunningham even more minutes and trust there's something to this 20+ minute shootinf discrepancy. Because the Fever might need Cunningham to hit that mark.