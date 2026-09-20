Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull See Reduced Roles in Fever’s Loss to Mystics

The Indiana Fever did not play well against the Washington Mystics on Sunday—and that is understating things.

The Fever's defense was brutal to start the game, and their offense was uncharacteristically off as well in the first half. That combined with foul trouble for Aliyah Boston amplified the team's struggles containing a talented Mystics frontline.

Coach Stephanie White tweaked the rotations as a result and it was noteworthy to see who played more than usual, and who played less. Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham certainly fell into the latter category.

Hull has had trouble making an impact in the scoring department this season and she was benched to start the second half in favor of rookie Raven Johnson. Hull, who is one of Indiana's regular starters, logged only 13 minutes.

Cunningham has been the Fever's top scorer off the bench, but she also was on the floor much less against the Mystics. She played just 7 minutes and was 0-for-2 from the field. The Fever bench totaled zero points in the first half.

After the game coach Stephanie White was asked what she needs to see from the two players moving forward.

"We got to get them the ball. We've got to get them the ball in positions to get good shots, and make shots. And they've got to help us on the defensive end and rebounding the basketball," White said.

She then lamented how the team has failed to capitalize on opportunities to get the two wings looks, before emphasizing the lack of defense and rebounding again.

"That's part of why Raven got the nod tonight," White added.

Raven Johnson Plays 26 Minutes

Sep 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Raven Johnson (3) dribbles the ball while Washington Mystics guard Cotie McMahon (23) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson's energy did make an impact. She not only started the second half as a result, but also was on the floor for 26 total minutes and was the only player to have a positive plus/minus. She was +1 in her minutes during the 16-point loss.

It is the first time Johnson has seen double-digit minutes since July 9.

The looming question is whether this was matchup-specific or simply White sending a message to Hull and Cunningham. Their playing time will be something to watch when the Fever play the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday.

Monique Billings Falling Out of Rotation

Monique Billings was a starter for much of the season. She then moved into a backup role behind Aliyah Boston when Makayla Timpson entered the starting lineup.

Now it appears Billings is close to being out of the rotation altogether. She played just four minutes versus the Mystics. That came after Billings logged only four minutes against Toronto and eight in the final game before the World Cup break.

Mercedes Russell, who the Fever just added in early August due to a season-ending injury to Damiris Dantas, got the bulk of the minutes behind Boston. Russell brings size at 6-foot-6 but does not bring much as a scorer or floor-runner.

Fever Roster Flaws on Display

The Fever are far too reliant on their superstar trio of Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Boston. And perhaps nothing proves that more than the reduced minutes for Hull, Cunningham, and Billings.

Those three players have the highest salaries on the team beyond Mitchell and Boston (with Clark still on a rookie deal). It's hard to reckon with getting next to nothing from such core pieces of the roster.

Indiana will need them, or the players getting those minutes to step up if they want to avoid a first-round exit in the playoffs.