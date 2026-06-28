Sophie Cunningham Explains How ‘Stupidest’ Viral Pointing Meme Came to Be

During a June 27 episode of her "Show Me Something" podcast, Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham explained what led to her finger-point heard around the world, and her reaction to it going as viral as it has.

"So, what happened is... [DeWanna Bonner] is the one that did something extra, and then Caitlin got the tech. So I walked out there, and I was literally talking to the ref... I was like, 'Now, Caitlin got one, but why didn't [Bonner] get one? Because if Caitlin is gonna get one, then she should have got one. It shouldn't have been one or the other. And I was just kind of pointing, and [Bonner] like, 'Don't you point at me!' And I was like, 'Oh, shouldn't have said that,'" Cunningham said.

"And I didn't say a word," she added while recreating the finger point heard around the world. She then added, "So stupid! Like, that is the stupidest thing I've ever done."

"I'm telling you, everyone's like, 'That is so dumb.' I think it was so dumb. But it was pissing her off, and I couldn't help myself. I could not. She was losing her s***, and all I was doing was literally pointing," Cunningham added.

Sophie Cunningham on her viral pointing meme:



“I think it’s dumb. But it was pissing her off, and I couldn’t help myself” 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/aQU0AuCM24 — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) June 27, 2026

The fact that Cunningham can admit the absurdity of her finger-point, and that even she agreed that it's "stupid" despite its viral nature makes the entire ordeal even funnier.

Sophie Cunningham and DeWanna Bonner's Past as Teammates Adds Context to Frustration

While Cunningham conveyed what led to the finger-point during that June 22 game against the Mercury, she didn't mention that context that came with this interaction with Bonner.

Of course, Fever fans are well aware of Cunningham and Bonner being teammates with the Fever in 2025, before Bonner took a leave of absence from Indiana, requested a trade, and was ultimately released about six weeks into the regular season.

But these two were also teammates with the Mercury during the 2019 season, which was Cunningham's rookie year and the 10th straight season Bonner had been in Phoenix before she left for the Connecticut Sun in 2020.

While neither Cunningham or Bonner has spoken publicly about their time as teammates on the Mercury, the dynamic between a rookie and a veteran is usually interesting, especially with someone as outspoken and confident as Cunningham.

Then again, even if there were no issues between her and Bonner on the Mercury, what happened in Indiana last year is more than enough reason for there to be tension between them.

It feels like this chapter is still not closed, and that something is bound to happen every time Bonner plays the Fever moving forward. The next time she'll do so is on July 9 in Phoenix.