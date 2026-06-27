Sophie Cunningham Pointing Meme Has Become Exactly What Fever Fans Needed

After an exchange where Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark and former Fever forward DeWanna Bonner (who now plays for the Phoenix Mercury) got tangled up and had some extracurricular activity afterwards — causing them to both get technical fouls — Clark's teammate, Sophie Cunningham, simply began pointing a finger at Bonner.

That's it. There didn't appear to be any words from Cunningham. She just pointed at Bonner, which enraged Bonner and prompted her to point back. The point was funny in the moment, given the response it received and Cunningham's stoic yet funny timing and persistence with it.

But the finger point has taken on a whole new life. It has become the viral meme of the moment, breaking through the women's basketball world and entering the mainstream in a way that WNBA on-court content nearly never does.

Numerous X posts that include the clip of Cunningham pointing plus a potentially niche yet relatable caption have amassed millions of views on the social media platform. And several big names both inside and outside of the sports world have hopped on the trend.

OL seeing a DL flinch on a hard count pic.twitter.com/4S5Asio1fH — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 25, 2026

My wife, showing me where the salsa jar is in the fridge, after I looked for five minutes, and insinuated she was lying: pic.twitter.com/ybN3xRgrUw — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) June 25, 2026

Even the legendary bodybuilder turned A-list actor Arnold Schwarzenegger used it on June 26.

Sophie Cunningham Pointing Clip Has Become Bright Spot for Fever Fans

The Indiana Fever franchise and fan base have gone through a lot this year. With each passing week, there is some new discourse, frustration, or moment that ignites the fan base's emotions, for better or for worse. Often the latter.

This week alone, Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas putting her hand on Caitlin Clark's throat, plus Clark's back injury, has added more anguish to fans who want nothing more than to see Clark healthy and competing on the court after she missed most of the 2025 season.

This is one reason why Cunningham's finger-point has hit home both in the mainstream and within the Fever's fan base. It's just funny. And all WNBA fans could use an opportunity to laugh right now, especially those who are otherwise upset about Clark not playing in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

This was probably not what Cunningham intended when she was pointing at Bonner. But viral, mainstream moments can't be fabricated, nor can any element of Cunningham's personality or sense of humor.

Ultimately, Cunningham's finger-pointing has brought smiles not only to the WNBA community but to a Fever franchise and fan base that could use more opportunities to smile, especially in recent days. And Sophie sparked these smiles without having to say a word, in a way that only she could.